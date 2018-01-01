  1. Realting.com
  Roskoshnyy kompleks s bogatoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Gazipasha

Roskoshnyy kompleks s bogatoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Gazipasha

Alanya, Turkey
€140,000
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Gazipash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 52 to 95 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2300 meters. Gazipasha is a city in southern Turkey, located off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, next to Alanya. The appearance of the international airport here in 2011 gave a new round of development, both the city and the real estate market. Gazipasha has 50 km of sandy shore, there is the famous Selinus beach 2.5 km long, beautiful rocky shores where you can swim surrounded by coniferous trees. Despite the long and wide beach with a gentle access to the sea, there are few hotels in Gazipasha. Agriculture is developed. The city population is about 50 thousand people. There is everything for life: large supermarkets, markets, shops, boutiques, chain restaurants, for children — kindergartens, schools, colleges, university. Real estate in Gazipasha is suitable for those who want to move to a Turkish city with the sea, with the prospect of finding a job, opening a business, and educating children. In addition, this is an excellent investment and a convenient option for a holiday resort. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
2023
Alanya, Turkey

