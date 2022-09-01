  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Kvartiry na etape stroitelstva v Gazipashe ot veduschego zastroyschika

Kvartiry na etape stroitelstva v Gazipashe ot veduschego zastroyschika

Alanya, Turkey
from
€145,000
;
14
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Gazipas. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 59 to 200 square meters. Distance to the sea 2000 meters. Gazipasha is a city in southern Turkey, located off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, next to Alanya. The appearance of the international airport in 2011 gave a new round of development, both of the city and the real estate market. Gazipasha has 50 km of sandy shore, there is the famous Selinus beach 2.5 km long, beautiful rocky shores where you can swim surrounded by coniferous trees. Despite the long and wide beach with a gentle sea, there are few hotels in Gazipasha. Agriculture is developed. The population of the city is about 50 thousand people. There is everything for life: large supermarkets, markets, shops, boutiques, chain restaurants, for children — kindergartens, schools, colleges, university. Real estate in Gazipasha is suitable for those who want to move to a Turkish city with the sea, with the prospect of finding a job, opening a business, and educating children. In addition, it is a great investment and a convenient option for a holiday resort. 
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Alanya, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Samyy zelenyy i ekologichnyy ZhK v Stambule
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€472,649
Residential quarter Elbrus
Incekum, Turkey
from
€120,000
Residential complex Prostornye kvartiry 3 1 v ZhK na pervoy beregovoy linii
Avanos, Turkey
from
€379,690
Apartment building Nisantasi Istanbul Apartments Compound
Harbiye Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€503,874
Residential complex Modern residence in a quiet area of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€515,113
You are viewing
Kvartiry na etape stroitelstva v Gazipashe ot veduschego zastroyschika
Alanya, Turkey
from
€145,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Apartments with well-developed infrastructure
Residential complex Apartments with well-developed infrastructure
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€139,000
Completion date: 2023
A residential complex unique in architectural design, the real estate in which will meet modern standards, with self-sufficient internal infrastructure, is located in the most popular tourist center of Alanya in the Mahmutlar area. The distance to the Mediterranean coast is 600 meters ( about 9 minutes walk ). 150 meters from the residence is the Saturday market square, and since this is the center of Mahmutlar, then within walking distance, all the necessary infrastructure of the – area is all kinds of shops, supermarkets, vegetable and meat shops, bakeries, bank branches, pharmacies, medical institutions. The project consists of one 12-story block with 120 apartments of various layouts. The choice includes: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1 with an area of 49 to 209 m2. All apartments will be rented with full clean decoration, built-in kitchen furniture and equipped bathrooms, also included in the price: steel front door, high-quality interior doors, LED and point lamps on the ceiling, double glazed porcelain tiles on the floor, windows and double glazed balcony doors, video intercom and central satellite system. The commissioning of the complex is planned for March 2023, at the construction stage there is an interest-free installment plan, an initial contribution of 40% of the cost. At present, there are not many residential complexes that combine convenience, comfort and a good price. This purchase will please you with thoughtful details and that – liquidity is not very important. It follows that the object is profitable both for a comfortable life and for rental.
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and around-the-clock security, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and around-the-clock security, Antalya, Turkey
Doesemealti, Turkey
from
€1,14M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with swimming pools, parking spaces and terraces. The residence features landscaped gardens and walking trails, gazebos, children's playgrounds, a fitness center, a spa area, a Turkish bath, a cafe, around-the-clock security. Completion - December, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Underfloor heating Air conditioning Internet Satellite TV Kitchen appliances Blinds Heat pump Location and nearby infrastructure E-87 highway - 600 meters Hospital - 7 km Shopping mall - 17 km Beach - 22 km Old town - 26 km Antalya Airport - 31 km
Residential quarter Excellent residential complex of high quality and affordable prices
Residential quarter Excellent residential complex of high quality and affordable prices
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€134,000
A building complex in the Avsallar district, on a territory with a total area of ​​1010 m², where there are suitable options for leisure activities of any age, and by car it will be possible to reach the Incekum sand fund in 5 minutes. The concept of the complex includes: outdoor swimming pool, sauna, generator, gym, indoor and outdoor children's playgrounds, landscaping, as well as security cameras and concierge facilities. Thanks to all the unique location, chain stores such as Migros, Carrefour, A101 and Bim are within walking distance of the complex. The apartments will be handed over with a finished finish. Before the issuance of the keys, all repairs will be completed: walls are leveled, windows and doors are installed, ceramic tiles are finished in the bathrooms, plumbing is connected. In total, the complex provides 25 apartments of various layouts and squares.   Open pool Children's swimming pool Gym Sauna Outdoor children's playground Children's playground inside the complex Generator Elevator Internet throughout the complex CCTV Cameras   Start of construction: 01.09.2022 Completion of construction: 01.09.2023   With a down payment of 30%, there is an installment payment until the end of construction
Realting.com
Go