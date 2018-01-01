Apartamenty v uyutnom zhilom komplekse s infrastrukturoy - Gazipasha

Elikesik, Turkey

from €237,039

105–210 m² 2

Completion date: 2023

Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. Akropora Premium Residence Konakli is a new project located in the Konakly area. Advantages of this complex: convenient location, an amazing level of development of internal infrastructure. An apartment in such a complex will be an excellent choice for both leisure and accommodation, as well as for seasonal or long-term rental. Conakles ( tour. Konaklı ) – the charming resort town of Alanya, provides you with the opportunity to retire from the bustle of the city and stress, and at the same time brings you closer to public life due to its proximity to important business, commercial, cultural, artistic and entertainment centers, the proximity of the beach and public transport stops. Residential complexes in this area are characterized by a large territory and rich infrastructure. Details of apartments: high-quality plumbing and window blocks, built-in kitchen set with countertop, first-class steel entrance doors, interior doors, antibacterial wall cover, high-quality ceramic tiles, electric shutters, central air conditioning. Features of the Akropora Premium Residence Konakli complex: the entire territory is decorated with special aromatic plants and fruit trees. There are also walking paths, summer and winter pools, a sauna, a jacuzzi, a cafe, Turkish hammam, a gym, a children's playground, mini golf, a gazebo with an equipped barbecue area, an electric generator, as well as round-the-clock security and a video surveillance system. Why is it profitable to work with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. - We will help with the move. - We will show the object in person in Turkey or online. - We will help with obtaining resident status. - Foreign real estate from reliable developers from 3 million rubles. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!