Mersin, Turkey

from €73,000

69–120 m² 2

Completion date: 2024

Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Ilkem Silver is a new luxury residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the popular Mezitli district, 1 km from the sea. Mezitley is the highlight of Mersin. The location of this area is unique, as it is very close to clean beaches and at the same time not far from the city center. Among the local population, the Mezitli district is known as a family, quiet and calm area. It is in Mezitli that most private schools are located, which is a huge advantage. Infrastructure: - The gym; - Sauna; - Parking; - Fitness room; - Outdoor pool; - Children's playground. Distances: - Sea and beach: 1 km. - Airport: 40 km. - Distance to the center of Mersin: 15 km. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Turkey. Call or write, answer all your questions!