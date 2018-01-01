  1. Realting.com
  3. Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse - rayon Demirtash

Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse - rayon Demirtash

Avanos, Turkey
€93,000
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 55 to 200 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2000 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will please buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not like in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to its proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above its channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
2024
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse - rayon Demirtash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€93,000
Other complexes
Residential complex Type B_81
Residential complex Type B_81
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€220,616
Completion date: 2021
European side - beylikduzu   This project is located on one of the most important highways in Istanbul at all (E 5 and at the same time near the metro-bus). The project is built on an area of 36,581 M2 with 2 blocks and 565 units. What distinguishes the project is that it has sea, lake, and city views, as there are no buildings close to the project. The project is ready to move, title deed in ready and suitable for citizenships. The list price for one bedroom units start from 240,000 $.
Residential complex Luxury Villas in Cikcili
Residential complex Luxury Villas in Cikcili
Antalya, Turkey
from
€900,000
New VİP villa project in the Gikgilli area of. Alanya. Thanks to its successful location on the hill from all floors, you can enjoy magnificent panoramic views of Alanya and the beautiful Mediterranean Sea. At the same time, the entire urban infrastructure is within walking distance. Layout villas: 5 + 1 with an area of 534m2. and 6 + 1 with an area of 476m2. - 535m2. The villas are rented with equipped plumbing bathrooms, fitted kitchen cabinets, a floor heating system and a “ Smart House ” system. Each villa has its own pool, sauna and parking. The house has an elevator, electric generator, elevator, jacuzzi, fireplace. The satellite TV and Internet system has been summed up.
Apartment building Karşıyaka Apartment
Apartment building Karşıyaka Apartment
Latife Hanim Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€80,000
Karsiyaka Ornekkoy district First floor Apartment 3+1 3 bedrooms 1 hall 1 bathroom with shower 2 balconies pantry All rooms are sunny The house has natural gas, but the apartment is not connected. There are 7/24 cameras around the house and in the parking lot, The territory of the house is cleaned 1-2 times a week Monthly cleaning fee 100 tl Iron bars on the windows The location of the house is ideal, close to schools, a large sports complex Arkas, a very quiet clean area with all the infrastructure. Stop nearby. The apartment is empty, you can immediately move in or rent it out.
