  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Butik-kompleks v rayone Avsallar na finalnoy stadii stroitelstva

Butik-kompleks v rayone Avsallar na finalnoy stadii stroitelstva

Incekum, Turkey
from
€112,400
;
9
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The new apartments in Alanya – Avsallar district are presented to your attention. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 60 to 120 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2000 meters. When it comes to new apartments in Avsallar, we recommend that you consider it if sandy beaches are important to you, as well as coniferous forests with which the area is rich. Avsallar is 20 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 95 km away. This is a green suburb, but with a full social infrastructure. The main street in Avsallar looks unusual, it is hidden from the scorching sun by tree crowns. The infrastructure of the district: in Avsallar there is all the basic infrastructure, including schools, first-aid posts, pharmacies, shops, etc. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns is characterized by a special tourist atmosphere. Real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for relaxing at sea and surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
New building location
Incekum, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Modern Apartments with Rich Social Amenities in Oba Alanya
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€100,000
Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse - rayon Avsallar
Incekum, Turkey
from
€102,000
Apartment building OBA VOYAGE GARDEN
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€150,000
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a green area and lounge areas close to the airport and the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€252,979
Residential complex Investment project at the construction stage
Alanya, Turkey
from
€330,000
You are viewing
Butik-kompleks v rayone Avsallar na finalnoy stadii stroitelstva
Incekum, Turkey
from
€112,400
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom zhilom komplekse - rayon Gazipasha
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom zhilom komplekse - rayon Gazipasha
Alanya, Turkey
from
€264,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We bring to your attention new apartments in Gazipas - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 60 to 193 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1000 meters. When buying real estate in Gazipash – you get not only square meters by the sea, but also peace. Gazipasha is a cozy small town, while with the presence of an international airport. If we talk about infrastructure, the city is less than inferior to tourist Alanya, there is everything necessary for life, as well as silence and tranquility. After the apartments in Alanya went up, the eyes of investors were turned specifically to Gazipash, modern new buildings began to appear here, while without hotel noisy complexes. The infrastructure of residential complexes is in no way inferior to similar houses in Alanya, while significantly winning the price. At the moment, buying a new apartment in Gazipash, you can still have time to significantly save your budget, and often, having received interest-free installments from the developer. 
Residential complex Uyutnaya kvartira na beregu morya
Residential complex Uyutnaya kvartira na beregu morya
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€155,000
Area 53–100 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! INCI RESIDENCE is a new luxury residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the popular resort town of Mahmutlar, 5 km from the center of Alanya. From the seashore and the beautiful sandy beach it is separated only by the green strip of the municipal park. The residential complex will consist of a 5-story residential block in which 30 apartments will be located. Features of apartments: steel entrance door, video intercom, balcony, windows and balcony doors with double glazing, interior doors, built-in kitchen headset with granite work surface, equipped bathroom ( shower, plumbing kit, built-in furniture, wall mirror ), wall cover – washable paint, main and decorative lighting, sockets and switches, central satellite system, wiring under air conditioning. The complex offers internal infrastructure: garden, outdoor pool, basketball ring, tennis court, playground, relaxation areas, camellia, barbecue area, billiard room, gym, Turkish bath, sauna, elevator, generator, intercom, caretaker, video surveillance system and parking. Distances: - Sea and beach: 200 m. - Gazipasha Airport: 30 km. - Antalya Airport: 140 km. - Alanya Center: 5 km. Get more information about purchasing an apartment in chat or by phone. Call or write!
Residential complex Novyy proekt v aktivno razvivayuschemsya rayone Demirtash
Residential complex Novyy proekt v aktivno razvivayuschemsya rayone Demirtash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€99,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 49 to 118 m2. The distance to the sea is 2500 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will please buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not as in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to its proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above its channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, and other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Realting.com
Go