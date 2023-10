Mahmutlar, Turkey

from €185,000

51–100 m² 2

Completion date: 2024

Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! The « Alara City » complex is a new premium complex located on the Mediterranean coast in the heart of the Mahmutlar region. Today it is one of the most prestigious locations in the Mahmutlar region, where the privacy and proximity of the center are combined. Impeccable style in every detail. The project is a complex of one block with a height of 13 floors. The facades are decorated in restrained light colors and are complemented by elements of soft artistic illumination. The project presents a wide selection of exclusive apartments, with a layout from 1 1 to penthouses 5 1. Among them there are options with terraces and spacious balconies. High ceilings, up to 3 meters, will provide a sense of spaciousness and freedom. Spacious halls with a waiting area and cozy armchairs will create an elegant atmosphere. The basic equipment includes kitchen cabinets, a complete clean decoration of apartments, plumbing and showers. Complex infrastructure: - An open large swimming pool with a separate area for children; - Water park area; - Barbecue zone; - Fitness center; - Playground; - Turkish bath ( Hamam ); - Roman steam room; - Finnish sauna; - Massage rooms; - Indoor heated pool; - Salt room; - Modern children's playroom; - 24/7 video surveillance and security. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Turkey. Call or write, answer all your questions!