Kompaktnyy zhiloy kompleks v rayone Avsallar

Yesilkoey, Turkey

from €507,000

112–189 m² 2

Completion date: 2024

Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Shehri Antalya is a new large-scale residential and commercial premium complex located in the Altyntash area. Altintash is a new fast-growing area near the international airport, which takes into account all the requirements for modern living conditions. There are many educational institutions, clinics and one of the most famous and popular shopping centers in Antalya – Mall of Antalya. Lara Beach - 5 minutes drive. The multifunctional project Shehri Antalya, which has no analogues, consists of a commercial and residential part. The commercial part is located in a separate 7-story block located along the main road of the Altyntash region. The residential part of the project – these are three 15-story blocks for 152 planning apartments 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1 and 6 + 1, with a large area of 150-350 square meters. m, as well as developed own premium infrastructure. All apartments will be rented in a clean finish using high-quality materials, equipped with basic furniture, a built-in kitchen, built-in household appliances, as well as plumbing in bathrooms. The complex provides a heating system, round-the-clock internal video surveillance and perimeter visibility, air conditioning and a modern emergency fire extinguishing system. Each apartment is equipped with an intelligent control system « Smart Home ». Infrastructure: The infrastructure of the facility includes: billiards, bowling, cafes / restaurant, SPA complex, beauty salon, massage rooms, playground, water park, conference room, fitness center, cinema, indoor parking, table tennis, indoor pool, outdoor pool, meeting room, medical center, mini club, supermarket, security service and more. other. The « Radisson option » will be available in the residential complex, which will bring a guaranteed high income. In addition, all owners of the apartments will be provided with all hotel services and access to the entire hotel infrastructure, as well as a transfer to a hotel VIP beach. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!