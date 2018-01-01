Apartamenty v bystrorazvivayuschemsya rayone Bagdzhylar - Stambul

  1. Realting.com
StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Baggylar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 136 to 162 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Other complexes
Residential complex Novye apartamenty-dupleksy na beregu morya - Severnyy Kipr
Residential complex Novye apartamenty-dupleksy na beregu morya - Severnyy Kipr
Avanos, Turkey
from
€362,486
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers real estate in the Girne area ( Kyrenia ) in North Cyprus. Two-level apartments 2 + 1 with an area of 137 m2 are presented for sale. The distance to the sea is 150 meters. Kyrenia, or Girne — the most popular resort area in Northern Cyprus with a good location in one of the most picturesque parts of the island: on the one hand is the sandy coast of the azure sea, with the other – mountains. Sufficient people and rich pensioners prefer to live or relax in Kyrenia. Favorable climate, comfort and high service resemble famous European resorts such as Canna or Nice. The Kyrenia district is framed by mountain ranges on one side and the sea on the other. Excellent views open from everywhere. In the vicinity of the district there are many beaches and beautiful places for relaxing by the sea, restaurants, cafes and all the infrastructure necessary for life. The main interest among the guests of the region is its center with the delightful Old pier, atmospheric Old Town, centuries-old fortress and the main tourist street Ziya Rizky ( Ziya Rızkı ), along which there are numerous shops and souvenir shops. The attractiveness of the region is also added by the location of the most prestigious educational institutions of the open source: American University Girne American University, University of Kyrenia ( The University of Kyrenia ), Kyrenia English School "The English School Of Kyrenia" and other private and public gardens, schools and universities. The property in Girna is represented by a wide variety of facilities, in which local and foreign investors have been increasingly investing in recent years. The main feature of all objects — low-rise. The island practices respect for natural resources during development: the city is not allowed to build high buildings, occupy territories in the immediate vicinity of the sea to provide beautiful views from all houses.
Apartment building Nobby Suite
Apartment building Nobby Suite
Alanya, Turkey
Price on request
Completion date: 2022
Developer: Nordic Property
The residential complex of Nobby Suite The new residential complex is located in the heart of Alanya and consists of 24 apartments. Ideal for living, relaxing or investing! Distance to the sea: 550m Benefits The complex is built according to European quality standards specific to Nordic Property Ceilings height - 2.95 meters The complex is ideal for both permanent residence and leisure and investment Magnificent location in the heart of Alanya: the entire urban infrastructure and attractions are a stone's throw The development of the project was carried out by a leading architectural bureau, so the complex is distinguished by a line grace and a stylish design Wide infrastructure in the territory, including outdoor and indoor pools, a sauna, a children's playroom, a gym, a lobby Characteristics of apartments The residential complex consists of one five-story residential block and 24 apartments. All apartments are characterized by impeccable quality finishes, have high ceilings, and the layouts are well thought out for functional use and comfortable living. The price includes: Panoramic glazing. Windows: double glazed window, aluminum profile Steel entrance doors with a triple degree of protection Laminated interior doors Floor cover: ceramic tiles Wall cover: washable paint Kitchen headset: MDF Granite countertops High-quality plumbing in bathrooms Shower cabins In-time electric water heater Infrastructure The availability of infrastructure for recreation and comfortable living in residential complexes is a standard of quality Nordic Property Construction. The Nobby Suite project provides the following elements: Outdoor Swimming Pool Gym Sauna Roman steam room Indoor heated pool Lobby Billiards Children's playroom Generator Elevator Video surveillance 24/7 Satellite TV
Residential complex Villy v proekte Exodus Premium Town
Residential complex Villy v proekte Exodus Premium Town
Avanos, Turkey
from
€550,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Silence, tranquility, proximity to nature and emotional harmony — in your home by the sea!A large-scale premium town complex in the environmentally friendly area of Alanya - Kargyjak. The project consists of different sections, on which there will be several types of real estate. The complex includes twin villas 3 + 1 with a total area of 123 m2 and private villas 4 + 1 with an area of 169 m2. Complex infrastructure: outdoor pools, indoor pools, SPA zone, hammam, Finnish sauna, steam room, fitness studios, sports grounds, tennis courts with different coatings, green gardens, playgrounds, playroom, library, lounges of the zone with fountains, a hobby room, meeting rooms, a music room, a market, wireless Internet, electric generators, parking lots, security and video surveillance 24/7.Kargicak is one of the most picturesque areas of Alanya, located west of its center. The distance to the beaches of Kargicak from the complex — 3 km. Infrastructure is concentrated on the embankment: supermarkets, restaurants, a shopping center, a pharmacy, ATMs, transport, and services. There are schools and kindergartens 10-15 minutes from the house. Also in Alanya there are colleges, lyceums, a university. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
