Apartamenty v bystrorazvivayuschemsya rayone Bagdzhylar - Stambul

Avanos, Turkey
Completion date: 2025
Silence, tranquility, proximity to nature and emotional harmony — in your home by the sea!A large-scale premium town complex in the environmentally friendly area of Alanya - Kargyjak. The project consists of different sections, on which there will be several types of real estate. The complex includes twin villas 3 + 1 with a total area of 123 m2 and private villas 4 + 1 with an area of 169 m2. Complex infrastructure: outdoor pools, indoor pools, SPA zone, hammam, Finnish sauna, steam room, fitness studios, sports grounds, tennis courts with different coatings, green gardens, playgrounds, playroom, library, lounges of the zone with fountains, a hobby room, meeting rooms, a music room, a market, wireless Internet, electric generators, parking lots, security and video surveillance 24/7.Kargicak is one of the most picturesque areas of Alanya, located west of its center. The distance to the beaches of Kargicak from the complex — 3 km. Infrastructure is concentrated on the embankment: supermarkets, restaurants, a shopping center, a pharmacy, ATMs, transport, and services. There are schools and kindergartens 10-15 minutes from the house. Also in Alanya there are colleges, lyceums, a university. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!