Karakocali, Turkey

from €116,700

Large apartment near the mountain river and the sea with two bedrooms in the modern complex of the River Side Resort with good management in the area of Tosmur, Alanya. The complex is located just 250 meters from its own beach with sun loungers, where you can comfortably sunbathe and enjoy refreshing drinks at the bar. In this place, the mountain river flows into the sea, which makes the color of the sea especially attractive. Near the complex in walking distance, there are cafes and restaurants, a hospital, a market, bus stops, a beautiful promenade by the sea and the mountain river Dim. The center of Alanya is 5 km away, 45 km from the local Gazipasa airport and 140 km from Antalya airport. The complex consists of four 8-storey blocks along a large pool and a park near the Dim River, fascinating for its views. The territory is decorated with a landscaped garden with gazebos and barbecue areas. The apartment of 110 m2 is fully equipped with good furniture, kitchen appliances and air conditioning in each room, already included in the price of the apartment. From the spacious terrace of the apartment offers a stunning view of the pool, green area, and the river, you can enjoy the chic views from your apartment all year round. Very well management systemBesides the beautiful Dim RiverWalking distance to sea and shops Infrastructure large outdoor poolchildren's swimming poolwaterslidesindoor heated poolsaunagymtennis courtplaygroundgazebosbarbecue areaown parkingcafeelectric generatorsecurity 7/24