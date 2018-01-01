  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Prestizhnye apartamenty v udobnoy lokacii Stambula - rayon Bakyrkey

Prestizhnye apartamenty v udobnoy lokacii Stambula - rayon Bakyrkey

Avanos, Turkey
from
€489,000
;
6
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Bakyrkoy district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 85 to 322 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Novyy proekt v rayone Chiplakly - Oba Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€116,000
Residential complex AVSALLAR GARDEN 3
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€119,722
Residential complex DAP YENI LEVENT
Istanbul, Turkey
from
€623,897
Residential complex TERAS KULE
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€543,546
Residential complex New apartments with a picturesque view in a guarded residence, near the parks and the metro station, in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Harbiye Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€1,06M
You are viewing
Prestizhnye apartamenty v udobnoy lokacii Stambula - rayon Bakyrkey
Avanos, Turkey
from
€489,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Luxury residential complex in Kestel
Residential complex Luxury residential complex in Kestel
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€102,943
Completion date: 2023
We present to your attention a new project of the Elite Residential Complex in the Kestel area. The residential complex will consist of 6 blocks with a modern facade in the European style, which are located on a landscaped area 4800m from the sea. The apartments will be rented with full clean decoration and the kitchen and bathroom headset will also be included in the price. The villas will have air conditioning in each room and electric heaters in the bathroom. For sale are the layout: - Apartments 1 + 1, total area 55m2.; - Penthouse 2 + 1, total area 157m2.; - Garden duplexes 2 + 1, total area 275m2. Features of the project Electrogenerator, High-speed elevators, Satellite antenna, Complex / concierge caretaker, Intercom. Kestel is a green area with many fruit plantations, where a large number of representatives of the CIS countries and the European Union live. This is where one of the state universities and the only Russian school in Alanya is located. The area is ideal not only for those who consider real estate in Alanya for permanent residence, but also for those who love a quiet, relaxing holiday by the sea. The construction of the facility will be completed in June 2023. Interest-free installment is available, contact our managers for more information.
Residential quarter Modern apartment with full facilities for sale in Mahmutlar
Residential quarter Modern apartment with full facilities for sale in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€148,000
-Newly constructed! This modern apartment in Alanya set an ideal location of Mahmutlar boast up with 5-stars social activities. Perfectly located close to centrum, used last fashion materials, walking distance to the beach. Modern apartment for sale in AlanyaThis modern apartment with full facilities for sale in Alanya Mahmutlar district is close to many social amenities like shops, small hospital, public bazaar, bank and restaurants. This apartment in Mahmutlar is just 450 meters to the beach, 100 meters to public bus stop. Apartments with 5-star hotel standards are consist of one blocks and there are many features like the professıoal managed spa center, swımmıng pool, fıtness center, caretaker and 24/7 security service in this complex   General Features of this modern apartment in AlanyaSwiming poolMassage roomSteam roomFitness centerIndoor poolSatellite TVElevatorGenarator    Interior featuresHigh-quality Ceramic floorDouble glazed sliding doorAluminium balcony railingShower cabinetHidden LED lightingHigh gloss kitchen
Residential complex Apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, with views of the sea, city, park and forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, with views of the sea, city, park and forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoey, Turkey
from
€515,397
Agency: TRANIO
The project is located in the elite district of Uskudar in the Anatolian part of Istanbul, surrounded by nature reserves and forest parks. The project has a picturesque view of the Çamlıcu TV Tower, which can be reached in 8 minutes by car to enjoy breakfast from the observation deck. Near the Küçük Çamlıca TV tower there is a small forest park with walking paths, seasonal flower beds, ponds, and children's playgrounds. On the project's territory, the developer will create the Benleo park with walking paths, a beach, separate areas for sunbathing, sports games, yoga, camping and picnic, decorative and biological ponds and an orchard. The project also includes swimming pool, children's pool, parking spaces, cafe, TV area, fitness center, spa area, kids club, table tennis and squash courts, library, and lounge areas. Apartment options: 5-bedroom duplex apartments and standard apartments ranging from 41m2 to 688 m2. Each apartment has a jacuzzi and spacious balconies or terraces with views of the city, forest, sea and park. Location and nearby infrastructure The project is located a few minutes from the Acibadem Medical Center, one of the famous sites of Istanbul, and near the E5 highway, which connects the European and Asian parts. Distance to some objects: 2 km to D100, which is along the entire coastline. The metrobus runs along the highway across the entire city. 1 km to Akasya Mall. 3 km to Emaar Square Mall. 3 km to Validebag Nature Reserve 4.2 km to Bagdat Street, famous for its fashionable shops and restaurants. 5 km to the wide promenade, the length of which is 35 km.
Realting.com
Go