  3. ZhK na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva v rayone Bashakshehir

ZhK na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva v rayone Bashakshehir

Avanos, Turkey
from
€430,000
About the complex

StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Bashakshekhir district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 141.26 to 190.44 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the lake. The residence features large green areas, swimming pools, a kids' playground and sports grounds, a lounge areas, walking paths, security, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a sauna, a hamam, a gym, a parking, a cafe and a restaurant. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to all necessary infrastructure. Metrobus - 2 km School - 1 km City center - 40 km Shopping mall - 1 km University - 2 km Hospital - 2 km E-5 highway - 2 km Airport - 40 km
This project will be located on an area of 1.180 m². The complex will consist of 1 four-storey block and 32 luxurious apartments. 1+1 2+1 2+1 duplex 3+1 duplex Outdoor heated pool Gym Jacuzzi Sauna Billiards Playroom Start of construction: November 2022Completion date: December 2023
Completion date: 2023
Apartments in the heart of Alanya. A modern residential complex on a closed territory of ten floors, with many amenities and surrounded by urban infrastructure. Apartments with a layout of 1 + 1 ( 64m2 ) in a clean finish, with a built-in kitchen set and equipped bathrooms, air conditioning. The complex has an affordable infrastructure: a swimming pool, a sunbathing and relaxation area, a Finnish sauna, a Roman steam room, a hammam, a fitness center, a playground, a barbecue area, arbors, parking, a video surveillance system. Within walking distance are supermarkets and shops, the market, restaurants and cafes, a clinic, a school, kindergartens, a bank and ATMs, post offices, pharmacies, as well as all the historical sights of the city. ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Turkey. Write or call, answer all your questions!
