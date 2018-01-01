  1. Realting.com
  Stroyaschiesya apartamenty v zhivopisnom rayone Beylikdyuzyu Stambul

Stroyaschiesya apartamenty v zhivopisnom rayone Beylikdyuzyu Stambul

About the complex

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Beilikyu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 5 + 2. The area of the apartment is from 100 to 310 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
2023
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

LUXERA NEVBAHAR is a residential complex in the European part of Istanbul. Here the doors of a quality life open with its social capabilities. The complex consists of 225 houses. It is worth noting the low-rise horizontal architecture. On the territory of 70% of the project area are green spaces. You can enjoy amazing views. Apartments with designed layouts: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, with a spacious square from 135 to 205 sq.m. Each apartment has an open balcony with a beautiful view of the landscape design. The project provides a diverse infrastructure: - Playgrounds; - Fitness center; - Indoor pool; - Walking zones; - Barbecue zone; - Wai-fi. Also within walking distance are medical institutions, educational institutions, a beauty salon, restaurants, cafes and other social facilities. The Bashakshahir region is one of the most popular places in European Istanbul. The location of this project is as popular as the city center, because you can easily reach all points of the city.
The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, sunny terraces, a fitness center, a spa, a steam bath, a kids' club and a playground, shops, walking paths, a parking, concierge service. Completion - December, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Video intercom Air conditioning Central heating Kitchen cabinetry and appliances (stove, oven,dishwasher, extractor hood) Laminated flooring Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the city center, close to the bridges, the airport, public transport stops.
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Mahmutlar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 59 to 176 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1000 meters. We immediately note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing the fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is as built up as possible, the most popular among foreigners and always № 1 in the Alanya real estate market in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar, the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of offers for any budget.  At the same time, one should not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the district as a whole, is at the highest level. Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar, soon the large Mahmutlar AVM shopping center with an area of 20,000 m2 will operate on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built-up part of Ataturk Street.
