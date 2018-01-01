  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Novye kvartiry s vidom na more v prestizhnom rayone Beylikdyuzyu

Novye kvartiry s vidom na more v prestizhnom rayone Beylikdyuzyu

Avanos, Turkey
from
€206,414
;
10
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Beilikjuju District. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 73.44 to 298.88 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Stroyaschiysya proekt v centre Alanii s shikarnymi vidovymi harakteristikami
Alanya, Turkey
from
€376,000
Residential complex Novyy uyutnyy kompleks v Avsallare
Incekum, Turkey
from
€77,750
Residence Modern Comport Residance,Kartal
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€219,309
Residential complex Novyy sovremennyy proekt v rayone Oba - Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€151,000
Residential quarter Chic apartments for sale in a Desirable area in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€131,000
You are viewing
Novye kvartiry s vidom na more v prestizhnom rayone Beylikdyuzyu
Avanos, Turkey
from
€206,414
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex ROYAL TERRACE
Residential complex ROYAL TERRACE
Mersin, Turkey
from
€54,000
Area 80 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Developer: ILKEM YAPI
LCD: ROYAL TERRACE is located in a new developing sleeping area that many Russian-speaking families have chosen. Address: Turkey,. Mersin, pn. Teja. Mercin Marina is a 20-minute drive away. Start of construction: January 2022 End of construction: January 2023 Cost: 2 + 1 80 sq. M.m from 54.000 € Special offer: down payment of 30% and installment plan in equal parts monthly until the completion date of construction; From the developer: video intercom, elevator: 2, fire alarm, kitchen headset, closet in the hallway, suspended ceiling, wall coloring with silicone paint, on the floor tiles and laminated laminate 10 mm + baseboard, plastic windows with double-chamber double-glazed windows, glazed railing, metal front door, decoration of the bathroom with ceramic tiles, cabinets and pedestals in the bathroom, plumbing and shower in the bathroom of the 1st class. Project features: closed territory, video surveillance, security, car parking (open), pool (open), playground (open), gazebos for relaxation, barbecue area, generator. For more information, contact us at any messenger: Alexander
Residential quarter Modern project with rich infrastructure
Residential quarter Modern project with rich infrastructure
Tirilar Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€155,000
Complex in the very center of Alanya, just 370 meters from the sea.This complex will be located on the territory of 1.450 square meters, consist of 1 four-storey block and 56 spacious apartments. 1+1 2+1 2+1 penthouse 3+1 penthouse Area of ​​apartments from 53m² to 140m² Open poolIndoor heated poolChildren's swimming poolPlaygroundSpaJacuzziSaunaGymChildren's playroomVideo surveillance 24/7Complex managerSatellite televisionInternet throughout the complexGenerator Start of construction: March 2022Completion date: December 2023
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool, a kids' playground and a cinema in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool, a kids' playground and a cinema in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€948,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments and penthouses with different layouts. The residence features concierge service, a parking, a spa area with a swimming pool, a fitness center, a children's playground, a cinema, a bar, a laundry. Advantages Available installments: 50% upon purchase, 50% — within 6 months. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the heart of the city, close to a five-star hotel, restaurants and places of interest. Bus stop - 150 meters Metro station - 1 km Shopping mall - 1.8 km Beşiktaş (Dolmabahçe, marinas, parks) - 2.3 km Taksim - 2.4 km Levent - 4.7 km Istanbul International Airport - 35 minutes Historic center of Istanbul - 25 minutes
Realting.com
Go