Unikalnyy proekt na beregu buhty v istoricheskom rayone Beyoglu Stambul

About the complex

Stay Property presents a large-scale reconstruction project for the ancient shipping shipyard, located in the historical center of Istanbul on the banks of « Golden Horn ». The uniqueness of the – project in an organic combination of ultra-modern buildings with the legendary production facilities of the shipyard, whose age exceeds six centuries. The project is located in a prestigious area of the European part of Istanbul – Beyoglu. Within 10 minutes by car are the sights of the city – Dolmabahce Palace, the Galata Tower, the Suleimaniya Mosque and the Karaköy marina, from where ferries are regularly sent to the Bosphorus. The nearest metro station is a 15-minute walk. The new international airport – is about 40 minutes by car. The project covers an area of 242,000 m2 and is a whole block, including hotels, office space, shopping centers, shops, cafes, restaurants, cultural and entertainment venues, multi-story residential buildings, a embankment, moorings, etc. The main part of the facilities is under construction, but some facilities are ready to receive guests. The completion of work is planned for 2024 – 2025. 5 industrial facilities have been restored on the territory and work is underway on a number of new buildings, the outlines of which harmoniously fit into the general concept. The industrial essence of the space is emphasized by the selected materials – concrete, galvanized steel, brick, plastic and glass. The project plans to build more than 600 residential apartments. Some of them will be placed in comfortable coastal mansions 10 m from the water. On the hillsides are built multi-storey houses with different layout options: penthouses on the upper floors, two-level apartments, duplexes with gardens and so on. All apartments include large balconies and terraces. Number of bedrooms and bathrooms – from 1 to 5. On the roofs there will be green areas, below – parking, shops, restaurants, safe playgrounds, parks. This project is positioned as the new cultural center of Istanbul. Several modern museums are located on the huge Museum Square at once: the Wedberk Museum of the Wehby Koch Foundation and the Museum of Women's Culture. Many brand boutiques will be presented on the territory of the project, concentrated on Luxury Plaza and in a indoor shopping center with underground floors. Innovative store buildings are integrated into the industrial design of the old foundry. The project also includes 5 hotels with fashionable rooms, a five-star service and all the necessary infrastructure. The plans include the construction of 1,100 apartments, including international networks such as Rixos, Oriente Express, Stone. One of the brightest buildings of the – Valide Cluster quarter. The former shipbuilding staple turned into a grand coastal complex with an iron roof and transparent structures instead of the outer walls. It will feature restaurants in Turkish, Pan-Asian, French, Italian cuisines. The promenade space is designed as convenient as possible for residents and guests of the quarter. It includes observation platforms, light installations, street furniture, hammocks, areas for family entertainment, skateboarding and so on. Places for concerts, performances, festivals were equipped. There is a pier for yachts and other water modes of transport.