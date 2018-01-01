  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Vidovye apartamenty - rayon Beylikdyuzyu Stambul

Vidovye apartamenty - rayon Beylikdyuzyu Stambul

Avanos, Turkey
from
€347,000
;
7
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Beilikyu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 2, 6 + 2. The area of apartments is from 96 to 308 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Apartamenty v ekologicheski chistom rayone
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€125,000
Residential complex New residence with an aquapark and swimming pools at 500 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Toroslar, Turkey
from
€121,750
Residential complex NEW LEVEL PREMIUM
Incekum, Turkey
from
€100,000
Residential complex Novyy proekt na beregu morya - Severnyy Kipr rayon Gazimagusa
Avanos, Turkey
from
€253,165
Residential complex Novye apartamenty - rayon Oba Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€135,000
You are viewing
Vidovye apartamenty - rayon Beylikdyuzyu Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€347,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Apartamenty 3 1 v kvadrohause na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva
Residential complex Apartamenty 3 1 v kvadrohause na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva
Avanos, Turkey
from
€230,035
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers a new 3 + 1 apartment in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region (Famagusta).The area of the apartment is 138 square meters. The distance to the sea is 800 meters. Gazimagus or Famagusta is a large area of Northern Cyprus in the east of the island with its history and culture. Perhaps in no other region of Northern Cyprus there are so many attractions gathered in one place: Venice fortifications, the Ancient City of Salamis, Othello Castle, the Palace of the Venetian Governor, etc. The city is literally filled with history and, at the same time, modern life boils in it. Such a bright mixture of medieval architecture, the sounds of port life, trade activity and entertainment will not leave indifferent even the most sophisticated guest. The district has all the necessary social infrastructure for permanent residence – public and private hospitals, educational institutions, shops and shopping centers, numerous cafes and restaurants. This region houses one of the largest international universities in Northern Cyprus – East Mediterranean University. Northern Cyprus is one of the most attractive regions of the Mediterranean for the purchase of real estate by foreigners. Buyers are attracted by the mild climate and the best beaches on the island, with a gentle sandy entrance to the sea. Given the active development of the region and the growth of the pace and volume of housing construction, real estate in the Gazimagusa region is characterized by high investment and rental potential.
Residential complex Roskoshnyy kompleks v solnechnoy Turcii
Residential complex Roskoshnyy kompleks v solnechnoy Turcii
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€77,500
Area 43–118 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
MODERNITY is a luxurious low-rise residential complex with 16 luxury apartments, which is located in the center of Avsallar. The project is built on a total area of 2095 m2 and contains 27 apartments. The trip to the center of Alanya will be only 25 km! LOCATION: Nearby there are many cafes, restaurants, shops, honey. Institutions, schools. The freshest fruits, vegetables and natural products can be found in stores, as well as in markets open on certain days of the week. Ingecum Beach is only 1600 meters away! The project is designed for the most comfortable and measured life. FACILITIES OF LCD: -Car parking -Tennis table - Playground - Conference room - Generator - Fitness - BBQ area - Pool Today, buying property in Alanya is an excellent investment solution and is in great demand among tenants! Call us and we will be happy to talk about the most profitable real estate in Turkey! We will advise you for free!
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, garden, and small lakes, in a quiet area, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, garden, and small lakes, in a quiet area, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€2,33M
Agency: TRANIO
Residential complex in a quiet area, surrounded by greenery. The project includes 4 buildings, landscaped area with recreation areas and small lakes, storage room. Each apartment has an entrance hall, living room with dining area, kitchen, 3-4 bedrooms, 2-3 bathrooms, balcony or terrace. Some apartments have laundry room, walk-in closet, and storage room. Facilities and equipment in the house The complex also has a cinema hall, lounge area, basketball court, security system, and surveillance cameras. Location and nearby infrastructure Near the complex there are bus stops, shopping centers, school, and golf club.
Realting.com
Go