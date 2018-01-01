ZhK ryadom s pristanyu Stambula rayon Beylikdyuzyu

Yesilkoey, Turkey

from €197,000

50–101 m² 2

Completion date: 2024

Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support for the transaction! The Queen Collection is a new complex from the developer KA Collection. The complex has a unique 8-story architecture. The project includes a wide selection of apartment layouts, some of which have private terraces. The territory has a fairly developed infrastructure. The Queen Collection has its own sandy beach in the Lara area and a free shuttle to the beach, Antalya International Airport and Antalya Shopping Center, Deepo Autlet Center, Agora and Ikea Shopping Center! On the territory of the complex: - Lobby - Reception - Covered Parking - Open parking - Universal charger for electric vehicles - Outdoor pool ( for adults and children ) - Indoor pool - Spa ( Turkish bath, sauna, fitness, steam room, salt room, massage rooms and VIP spa room ) - Conference room and library - Solar panels ( 50% of the energy used in social spheres will be produced by solar panels ). - Playgrounds ( bowling, billiards, darts, table football, Playstation, cinema ) - Pool bar - barbecue area - Mini club - Playground - Waterpark - Pedestrian track - Free entrance to the beach ( VIP card ) - Free transfer ( to the beach, airport and shopping centers ) - TV and satellite system - 7/24 Security and video surveillance systems The complex will also have a concierge service ( dry cleaning, apartment cleaning, honey. staff, hotel service, car rental, etc. ). In every apartment: - Heated floors - Electric combination boiler ( Waillant trademark and analogues ) - Built-in kitchen ( Franke trademark and analogues ) - Air conditioning ( brand Mitsubishi and analogues ) - Smart home system - Aluminum doors and windows - Cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom and dressing room ( painted with varnish ) - American door ( varnish painting ) - Floors 60x120 Ceramics or equivalent - Shower cabin - Steel door The building meets the standards of the earthquake! Why is it profitable to work with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. - We will help with the move. - We will show the object in person in Turkey or online. - We will help with obtaining resident status. Call or write to us, tell us all about the most profitable projects of foreign real estate today!