  ZhK ryadom s pristanyu Stambula rayon Beylikdyuzyu

ZhK ryadom s pristanyu Stambula rayon Beylikdyuzyu

About the complex

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Beilikyu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 134 to 296 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you a good capital increase and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, and secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support for the transaction! The Queen Collection is a new complex from the developer KA Collection. The complex has a unique 8-story architecture. The project includes a wide selection of apartment layouts, some of which have private terraces. The territory has a fairly developed infrastructure. The Queen Collection has its own sandy beach in the Lara area and a free shuttle to the beach, Antalya International Airport and Antalya Shopping Center, Deepo Autlet Center, Agora and Ikea Shopping Center! On the territory of the complex: - Lobby - Reception - Covered Parking - Open parking - Universal charger for electric vehicles - Outdoor pool ( for adults and children ) - Indoor pool - Spa ( Turkish bath, sauna, fitness, steam room, salt room, massage rooms and VIP spa room ) - Conference room and library - Solar panels ( 50% of the energy used in social spheres will be produced by solar panels ). - Playgrounds ( bowling, billiards, darts, table football, Playstation, cinema ) - Pool bar - barbecue area - Mini club - Playground - Waterpark - Pedestrian track - Free entrance to the beach ( VIP card ) - Free transfer ( to the beach, airport and shopping centers ) - TV and satellite system - 7/24 Security and video surveillance systems The complex will also have a concierge service ( dry cleaning, apartment cleaning, honey. staff, hotel service, car rental, etc. ). In every apartment: - Heated floors - Electric combination boiler ( Waillant trademark and analogues ) - Built-in kitchen ( Franke trademark and analogues ) - Air conditioning ( brand Mitsubishi and analogues ) - Smart home system - Aluminum doors and windows - Cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom and dressing room ( painted with varnish ) - American door ( varnish painting ) - Floors 60x120 Ceramics or equivalent - Shower cabin - Steel door The building meets the standards of the earthquake!
Agency: TRANIO
The residential complex is being built according to the state project and financed by the municipality of the district (Başakşehir Belediyesi), which gives confidence in the successful completion of the construction. The residence features: gym spa center with a steam bath, a hamam and a sauna indoor parking around-the-clock security with video surveillance large green areas and outdoor lounge areas kids' playgrounds swimming pool Advantages Good returns due to high rental demand from medical tourists. Location and nearby infrastructure Basaksehir is a green area with protected groves, botanical gardens and landscaped parks. In addition, the largest reservoir in Turkey, Sazlıdere, is located in this area - a place of rest for the local people. With all the natural abundance in the area, infrastructure is developed too: there are three university hospitals, an international TED college and an Olympic stadium. The area is considered the third center of Istanbul, locals often call it the city of health. 9 minutes drive to the botanical garden 12 minutes drive to E-5 Highway and 5 minutes to TEM Highway 12 minutes drive to the reserve 15 minutes walk to the nearest metro station 20 minutes drive to the reservoir 23 minutes drive to the new airport 32 minutes drive to city center
The complex is built of 4 floors, landscaped, protected area with a recreation infrastructure. Located in a beautiful location, in the foothills of the Toros ridge, surrounded by orange gardens and avocados, 2.5 km from the beaches, 400 meters from the latest urban development of the Oba area. Apartments with decoration « turnkey » luxury. All apartments offer stunning panoramic views of the sea, picturesque surroundings, mountains and Alanya fortress. Initial installment 40%. Complex infrastructure: - Pool; - Security, video surveillance 24/7; - Tropical garden, landscape design; - Generator; - Playground; - Cafe; - Children's pool; - Veloparkovka. Within walking distance — public transport stops, a new hospital, shops, pharmacies, schools, kindergartens and everything you need for a comfortable life.
