Novyy proekt s bolshoy ozelenennoy territoriey v rayone Esenyurt

Marmara Region, Turkey

from €391,739

We offer new apartments for citizenship in Kucukcekmece, which is in the European part of Istanbul, on the bank of the canal under construction. The quality and comfortable residential complex consists of 70 low-rise buildings and features landscaped green areas, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, around-the-clock security, a cafe, a fitness center, a football field, basketball and tennis courts, a garage, a hairdresser's, a supermarket, a sauna. It's a large project, built by three top Turkish developers. Completion is planned for July, 2023. One-bedroom apartments: from 79 to 121 m2. There area also apartments with two, three and four bedrooms in the complex. The areas are from 107 to 246 m2 at the prices from 519,000 to 1,600,000 $ . Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart Home" system Air conditioning Advantages It's possible to purchase on the installment plan. 10% discount for single-time payment. Installment prices: from 411 to 691 thousand $ Single-time payment: from 370 to 622 thousand $ Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located five minutes away from TEM Highway and a hospital, seven minutes from a shopping mall, an hour from the airport. The area is on the right bank of the canal under construction, which is an alternative to Bosphorus. Thus, the district has high potential for development in years to come. Kucukcekmece is notable for well-developed sports infrastructure. It has been prepared for Summer Olympic Games from 1999 till 2002. But the bid to host the Olympic Games was gained by Bejing, and the Olympics in Istanbul never came off. None the less, the Olympic facilities are in active use for international, local competitions and amateur sports. Transport accessibility and urban infrastructure: 5 minutes drive from Kucukcekmece Lke - Marmara Sea lagoon Within a radius of 3 km - two hospitals 5 minutes drive from TED International College 3 minutes drive from the Olympic Complex with the Ataturk stadium 2 minutes drive from E80 highway - the separate access to the complex 5 minutes drive from Istanbul Canal (under construction)