Novyy proekt s bolshoy ozelenennoy territoriey v rayone Esenyurt

Avanos, Turkey
from
€194,875
;
17
About the complex

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Esenyurt district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 66.19 to 363.07 m2. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

Similar complexes
Antares Koru Luxurious complex with an unusual design! The project has an improved construction quality and a five-star hotel level! The rich infrastructure of the complex will make your stay and stay as comfortable as possible! The complex is located on an area of 5500m2, consists of 2 blocks of 10 floors, and has 96 apartments. Located in the attractive investment city of Gazipasha. The location stands out for rich greenery among the Taurus Mountains! The city has a rich history. One of the advantages of the city is the proximity of the airport and the high demand for rent! Apartment Features: - Kitchen headset - Fully equipped bathroom - Ceramogranite flooring - Hidden LED lighting in the ceilings - Sound and heat-insulated windows with aluminum profile - High-quality wooden room doors - Steel front door - Satellite cable system The complex has a very developed infrastructure: an outdoor swimming pool, a children's pool, a recreation and tanning area, a BBQ area, a playground, a cartoon court, a lobby with a pool table, a spa, Turkish hammam, a sauna, a Roman steam room, relaxation areas, massage rooms, fitness, wireless Internet ( Wi-Fi ) on site, satellite TV, generator, parking, 24-hour video surveillance system. Distance: - Sea and beach: 2.3m - Airport: 3.5 km - Gazipashi Center: 1 km - Alanya: 35 km Call or write to us, and we will tell you more about the object or select real estate for your request! The cost of selection is borne only by the developer!
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region ( Famagusta ).The residential complex presents penthouses 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 with an area of 142 and 164 square meters, respectively. The distance to the sea is 50 meters. Gazimagus or Famagusta is a large area of Northern Cyprus in the east of the island with its history and culture. Perhaps in no other region of Northern Cyprus there are so many attractions gathered in one place: Venice fortifications, the Ancient City of Salamis, Othello Castle, the Palace of the Venetian Governor, etc. The city is literally filled with history and, at the same time, modern life boils in it. Such a bright mixture of medieval architecture, the sounds of port life, trade activity and entertainment will not leave indifferent even the most sophisticated guest. The district has all the necessary social infrastructure for permanent residence – public and private hospitals, educational institutions, shops and shopping centers, numerous cafes and restaurants. This region houses one of the largest international universities in Northern Cyprus – East Mediterranean University. Northern Cyprus is one of the most attractive regions of the Mediterranean for the purchase of real estate by foreigners. Buyers are attracted by the mild climate and the best beaches on the island, with a gentle sandy entrance to the sea. Given the active development of the region and the growth of the pace and volume of housing construction, real estate in the Gazimagusa region is characterized by high investment and rental potential.
We offer new apartments for citizenship in Kucukcekmece, which is in the European part of Istanbul, on the bank of the canal under construction. The quality and comfortable residential complex consists of 70 low-rise buildings and features landscaped green areas, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, around-the-clock security, a cafe, a fitness center, a football field, basketball and tennis courts, a garage, a hairdresser's, a supermarket, a sauna. It's a large project, built by three top Turkish developers. Completion is planned for July, 2023. One-bedroom apartments: from 79 to 121 m2. There area also apartments with two, three and four bedrooms in the complex. The areas are from 107 to 246 m2 at the prices from 519,000 to 1,600,000 $ . Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart Home" system Air conditioning Advantages It's possible to purchase on the installment plan. 10% discount for single-time payment. Installment prices: from 411 to 691 thousand $ Single-time payment: from 370 to 622 thousand $ Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located five minutes away from TEM Highway and a hospital, seven minutes from a shopping mall, an hour from the airport. The area is on the right bank of the canal under construction, which is an alternative to Bosphorus. Thus, the district has high potential for development in years to come. Kucukcekmece is notable for well-developed sports infrastructure. It has been prepared for Summer Olympic Games from 1999 till 2002. But the bid to host the Olympic Games was gained by Bejing, and the Olympics in Istanbul never came off. None the less, the Olympic facilities are in active use for international, local competitions and amateur sports. Transport accessibility and urban infrastructure: 5 minutes drive from Kucukcekmece Lke - Marmara Sea lagoon Within a radius of 3 km - two hospitals 5 minutes drive from TED International College 3 minutes drive from the Olympic Complex with the Ataturk stadium 2 minutes drive from E80 highway - the separate access to the complex 5 minutes drive from Istanbul Canal (under construction)
