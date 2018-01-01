  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Novyy uyutnyy butik-proekt blizko k moryu v Mahmutlare

Novyy uyutnyy butik-proekt blizko k moryu v Mahmutlare

Yaylali, Turkey
from
€132,000
;
13
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The new apartments in Mahmutlar are presented to your attention. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 53 to 150 m2.The distance to the sea is 350 meters. Mahmutlar is the most popular area, if we talk about new buildings. Here is a large selection of new and liquid real estate, in the area they are presented as economy-class houses, and respectable residential complexes. Another undeniable advantage in buying a new apartment in Mahmutlar is the possibility of receiving interest-free installments from the developer. In general, Mahmutlar is the most inhabited and comfortable area for a permanent life in Alanya. Although Mahmutlar is remote from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturk and the promenade is always crowded, infrastructure, trade, and restaurants work all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
New building location
Yaylali, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Residential complex with playgrounds, swimming pool, sauna, and barbecue area, Avsallar, Turkey
Incekum, Turkey
from
€97,500
Residential complex Residence with a private beach and swimming pools on the first sea line, Bodrum, Turkey
Yalikavak, Turkey
from
€823,000
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with beaches, swimming pools and a spa center, Bodrum, Turkey
Milas, Turkey
from
€2,04M
Residential quarter Ultra-modern residential complex in the center of Alanya
Tirilar Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€290,000
Apartment building BEGONIA GARDEN
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€80,000
You are viewing
Novyy uyutnyy butik-proekt blizko k moryu v Mahmutlare
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€132,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Unikalnyy proekt s otelnoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Kestel
Residential complex Unikalnyy proekt s otelnoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Kestel
Avanos, Turkey
from
€170,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property is pleased to present you a new project in the Kestel area, unique to this location. On a land plot of 36,000 m2, just 500 m from the sea, a residential complex project in the style of low-rise horizontal architecture has been developed. It will consist of 14 blocks, the total number of apartments is 616. A variety of layouts - from standard 1 + 1 and penthouses to apartments with personal access to the swim-up pool. The residential complex will be built by a well-known developer with 40 years of experience. This project has a flexible payment schedule with an initial contribution of only 10%.Kestel, although located next to Mahmutlar, is fundamentally different from him. Here, all real estate up to five floors and most of it is new buildings, with hotel infrastructure and bright original facades. New apartments in Kestel have high rental potential due to proximity to the center and the sea, while the area is quiet and not as crowded as the center of Alanya. Network Turkish supermarkets work, there is a market, shops, restaurants, cafes, municipal schools and gardens, a Russian-language international private school, a large university. In the neighboring area of Mahmutlar and in the center of Alanya there is a huge selection of entertainment, shopping centers, restaurants. You can get to both sides in 5-10 minutes, transport is actively moving, there are car rental. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex Dvuhurovnevye apartamenty v proekte vozle pristani - Severnyy Kipr
Residential complex Dvuhurovnevye apartamenty v proekte vozle pristani - Severnyy Kipr
Avanos, Turkey
from
€224,396
Completion date: 2026
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region ( Famagusta ).The residential complex presents penthouses 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 with an area of 142 and 164 square meters, respectively. The distance to the sea is 50 meters. Gazimagus or Famagusta is a large area of Northern Cyprus in the east of the island with its history and culture. Perhaps in no other region of Northern Cyprus there are so many attractions gathered in one place: Venice fortifications, the Ancient City of Salamis, Othello Castle, the Palace of the Venetian Governor, etc. The city is literally filled with history and, at the same time, modern life boils in it. Such a bright mixture of medieval architecture, the sounds of port life, trade activity and entertainment will not leave indifferent even the most sophisticated guest. The district has all the necessary social infrastructure for permanent residence – public and private hospitals, educational institutions, shops and shopping centers, numerous cafes and restaurants. This region houses one of the largest international universities in Northern Cyprus – East Mediterranean University. Northern Cyprus is one of the most attractive regions of the Mediterranean for the purchase of real estate by foreigners. Buyers are attracted by the mild climate and the best beaches on the island, with a gentle sandy entrance to the sea. Given the active development of the region and the growth of the pace and volume of housing construction, real estate in the Gazimagusa region is characterized by high investment and rental potential.
Residential complex Life-4
Residential complex Life-4
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€185,000
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Elite Life 4 is a new magnificent residential complex located on the picturesque coast of the Turkish Riviera, in a paradise town - the resort village of Avsallar, near Alanya. Avsallar – is a busy place with a rich selection of entertainment, all the necessary infrastructure is within walking distance. You can relax in cozy bars and restaurants, and appreciate the culinary art of local chefs, as well as have fun at the disco from the heart. This is a great place for couples with children who want to live in a quiet, cozy place with clean air. Near the complex, just 400 meters from the best beaches of Alanya - Inzhekum, with a kilometer coastline, golden fine sand and a gentle entrance to the sea. Nearby is a coniferous forest and mountains. Elite Life 4 complex combined all the needs of modern people: good location, high quality construction, unique design, convenient layout, luxurious infrastructure! It offers apartments of various layouts and squares - studios, apartments with one, two and three bedrooms, with spacious terraces. Most of the apartments offer beautiful sea views. Apartments are sold ready for living, with clean decoration, kitchen set, plumbing and air conditioning. Infrastructure: - An outdoor pool with a children's department; - Water slides; - Children's playground; - Mini club; - Water park; - Barbecue zone; - Indoor heated pool; - Fitness center; - Spa center; - Hamam, sauna; - Protection 24/7; - Video surveillance; - Parking. Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Turkey for you! Legal support as a gift!
Realting.com
Go