Novyy proekt po dostupnym cenam v Demirtashe

Mahmutlar, Turkey

from €116,000

The remoteness of the complex from the sea is only 200 meters and a few steps from the main street of Mahmutlar with restaurants, cafes, grocery stores. Twice a week on Tuesday and on Saturday is the agricultural bazaar, where you can buy fresh vegetables and fruits, dairy products and much more. Apartments with one, two bedroom apartments and three bedroom penthouses. The building of the complex of 11 floors, on each floor of 4 apartments. 1 + 1 (66.30 m²)2 + 1 (115 m²)penthouses 2 +1 (129.6 m²)penthouses 3 + 1 (215.70 m²) During the construction of the complex, only high-quality materials and the latest architectural technologies with the modern design were used. On the ground floor, there is an office space.At night, the territory of the complex and the house itself have a beautiful unique lighting. The complex has cable TV, satellite, internet. As well as an electric generator, you will never be left without electricity in the complex. Open pool Aquapark Sauna A fitness center Playground Own parking Generator Fenced area Security 7/24 Highlights of Yenisey 6 apartmentsStainless steel doors Air conditioning in every room Blinds with remote control Electric water heater Fitted kitchen with granite countertops In the bathroom sink in the style of Hilton, shower Jacuzzi in the bathroom of the penthouses Floors of high-quality ceramic tiles Also, you have a great opportunity not to worry about choosing household appliances and furniture in the apartment, we will do it for you: *** A complete set of high-quality household appliances (refrigerator, washing machine, oven, hob, extractor, dishwasher);*** Full range of furniture and LCD TV. For more information and prices of apartments with furniture and appliances included, please contact us.