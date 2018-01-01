Kompleks v novom centre goroda - rayon Beylikdyuzyu

Derekoey, Turkey

from €830,000

Completion date: 2023

Velux Yalıkavak is located on the first coastline in a picturesque bay and covers an area of 65000m2. The following types of real estate 42 Residences 2 + 1 and 3 + 1, 33 Villas 4 + 1 and 5 + 1 and 10 Manor 6 + 1 are provided in your choice , all overlooking the azure Aegean Sea. Velux Yalıkavak is located on the first coastline and has its own sandy beach and pier, 250m2 long. Sewing places for private yachts will also be provided. Sea taxi services provided. The concept of the residential complex Velux Yalıkavak involves 2 famous restaurants, Lounge Bar, Snek beach bar, Open Olympic pool, Fitness Center, Spa, Kids Club, playground,places for charging electric vehicles. Also on the territory of the complex there is a boutique hotel for your guests. Concierge services, cleaning, technical support, baggy service around the perimeter of the entire residential complex. 24 hour security. Living at Velux Yalıkavak you get the comfort of a 5 * luxury hotel. The complex will be fully operational by the end of 2023. 2 + 1 Residence from 104m2 to 151m2 3 + 1 Residences with private pool from 148 m2 to 206 m2 4 + 1 Villas with private pool from 305m2 to 400 m2 5 + 1 Villas with private pool from 378m2 to 640 m2 6 + 1 Manor with private pool from 583 m2 to 685 m2 For comfortable year-round living in the complex in all residential facilities, « Smart House » systems are installed, floor heating, automatic conditioning with a gild climate control, high-quality kitchen built-in furniture, all household appliances of the Gaggenau brand, granite and parquet flooring of the highest quality, terraces and balconies with a teak flooring, rich landscape design throughout the complex. The company, the developer SF Yıldız İnşaat, has been operating since 2010. During its existence, the company has successfully built and commissioned many projects of residential complexes, business centers, villas and residences.