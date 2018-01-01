  1. Realting.com
  Apartamenty biznes-klassa v rayone s samym bogatym istoricheskim naslediem

Apartamenty biznes-klassa v rayone s samym bogatym istoricheskim naslediem

Avanos, Turkey
€498,000
About the complex

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Zeytinburnu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 73.65 to 208.2 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate differs by floor depending on the areas. Closer to the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you a good capital increase and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, and secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
2023
Avanos, Turkey

Similar complexes
Residence ZhK premium klassa v elitnom rayone Stambula
Kadikoey, Turkey
from
€2,98M
Residential complex Armoni Prime
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€224,000
Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse v zhivopisnom rayone Gazipasha
Alanya, Turkey
from
€128,000
Apartment building Hotel apartments in Basin Express Istanbul
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€370,920
Residential complex Apartamenty 1 1 v novom butik proekte centr Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
from
€225,750
Other complexes
Apartment building Istanbul Taksim Residence Compound
Apartment building Istanbul Taksim Residence Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€209,488
Why this property؟ The project is located in the famous Sisli district, in the center of European Istanbul. The compound includes commercial offices and apartments of different areas and styles, with gardens and balconies. It is close to the most important facilities and institutions, especially its proximity to some of the most prestigious universities. It is an integrated project for a dynamic life, incorporating entertainment, art, culture, and commerce in the center of the old city. With the "Home in Home" system, exclusive rooms can be booked at any time at a reasonable cost.
Residential complex Exodus Panorama Residence Istanbul
Residential complex Exodus Panorama Residence Istanbul
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€228,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
The new residential complex of the Exodus line in the picturesque location of Istanbul The multi-story residential complex Exodus Panorama with a resort-type infrastructure will be built near the entire social infrastructure of the Kartal district. Convenient location of the project – proximity of the airport, hospital, metro, parks for recreation and picnic, lake, forests, yacht club and convenient road junction, allow you to enjoy life in the neighborhood with nature and not miss active city rhythm. The project presents apartments of various types and layouts: linear apartments 3 + 1, penthouses 2 + 1 and 4 + 1, loft apartment, three-story apartment 3 + 1 on the top floor. All rooms are of the correct rectangular shape, which allows the most ergonomically use of space. The complex offers owners a rich social infrastructure: an outdoor pool, a basketball and volleyball court, a children's playground, a green area, a gym, a SPA center, VIP Turkish hammam, cinema, restaurant / cafe, hobby room, art studio, meeting room, kids club, child care room, covered parking, video surveillance cameras, Wi-Fi in the territory, electric generator. The construction of the complex began in December 2022, the completion of the project — June 2025. Interest-free installments are available from the developer until the end of construction with an initial contribution of 25%.
Residential quarter Alanya's Diamond in Oba - Basic Apartment
Residential quarter Alanya's Diamond in Oba - Basic Apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€119,500
Blue Diamond Oba complex will be a very effective project for the holiday makers and apartments have a great oppurtunity to be rented out for long or short term rentals. Construction will start on June 2021 and will be finished on July 2022 The site of complex will be in the Oba District of Alanya, which is 1300 meters far to the beach and 500 meters far to the centrum of Oba.   - 1+1 Apartments with 55 sqm, - 2+1 Penthouse Apartment with 110 sqm,  - 2+1 Penthouse Apartment with 125 sqm - 3+1 Penthouse Apartment with 150 sqm  Complex will offer to owners big diversityof amenities: Large Green Garden, Outdoor and Indoor Swimming Pool, Turkish Bath, Cinema, Karaoke, Sauna, Fitness Center, Pool Bar, Children Playground, Caretaker Service, 7/24 Security, Security Cameras, İndoor Parking Garage. There are options to buy this apartments with 24 months payment installment with %0 interest and on the end of the project you have options to take a loan from all Turkish Bank with a reasonable interest fee from 1 year to 10 years of credit possibilities in Euro, Dollar and Turkish Lira.
