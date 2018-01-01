  1. Realting.com
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments Avsallare.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 2+1. Apartment area from 60 to 122 m2. The perfect combination of beaches and forests: the area of Avsallar is located right on the Mediterranean coast, surrounded by dense, coniferous forests. Famous for its sandy beaches and coniferous forests, Avsallar rightly deserves the title of the greenest suburb of Alanya.Infrastructure Avsallar: the area is located 20 km from the center of Alanya from the side of Cleopatra Beach, and 95 km from Antalya airport. There is public transport along the sea. From the infrastructure in Avsallar Bazovo there are all necessary, including farm bazaar, network supermarkets, currency exchanges, ATMs, various services. A good selection of restaurants, bakeries, Turkish cafes.The area is actively growing, and new apartments in Avsallar are easy to find, while there are houses with both chic and modest infrastructure.
Novyy investicionnyy proekt v zhivopisnom Avsallare
Incekum, Turkey
from
€115,000
Residential complex Uyutnyy zhiloy kompleks apartamentov i bungalo v Kirenii
Residential complex Uyutnyy zhiloy kompleks apartamentov i bungalo v Kirenii
Avanos, Turkey
from
€136,940
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers real estate in the Girne area ( Kyrenia ) in North Cyprus. For sale linear apartments, two-level apartments and a plank 1 + 0, 1 + 1 and 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 49 to 285 m2.Kyrenia, or Girne — the most popular resort area in Northern Cyprus with a good location in one of the most picturesque parts of the island: on the one hand there is a sandy coast of the azure sea, on the other – mountains. Sufficient people and rich pensioners prefer to live or relax in Kyrenia. Favorable climate, comfort and high service resemble famous European resorts such as Canna or Nice. The Kyrenia district is framed by mountain ranges on one side and the sea on the other. Excellent views open from everywhere. In the vicinity of the district there are many beaches and beautiful places for relaxing by the sea, restaurants, cafes and all the infrastructure necessary for life. The main interest among the guests of the region is its center with the delightful Old pier, atmospheric Old Town, centuries-old fortress and the main tourist street Ziya Rizky ( Ziya Rızkı ), along which there are numerous shops and souvenir shops. The attractiveness of the region is also added by the location of the most prestigious educational institutions of the open source: American University Girne American University, University of Kyrenia ( The University of Kyrenia ), Kyrenia English School "The English School Of Kyrenia" and other private and public gardens, schools and universities. The property in Girna is represented by a wide variety of facilities, in which local and foreign investors have been increasingly investing in recent years. The main feature of all objects — low-rise. The island practices respect for natural resources during development: the city is not allowed to build high buildings, occupy territories in the immediate vicinity of the sea to provide beautiful views from all houses.
Residence Apartamenty premium klassa v centre Stambula
Residence Apartamenty premium klassa v centre Stambula
Ueskuedar, Turkey
from
€1,51M
Agency: FOA INVEST
A multifunctional elite residential complex located in one of the most prestigious areas of the Asian side of Istanbul in the Chamlyja district of the Uskudar region. Residents of this facility will have direct access to exclusive international luxury brands and restaurants that offer delicious world cuisine.  Apartment owners will also be able to use the entertainment and recreation center. It offers a cinema, performances for children and adults, as well as a underwater zoo.  The project attracts attention thanks to developed infrastructure. A huge number of shopping centers, medical and educational institutions, as well as transport hubs that allow you to quickly and easily get to the European side of Istanbul.  The project is a 46-story building, the first 11 floors are occupied by a 5 * hotel, and the rest - 197 apartments ( plans 1 + 1 to 3 + 1 are located, area from 78 to 213 square meters ), and 123 penthouses. Interior infrastructure: outdoor pool, children's pool, rooftop panoramic pool, fitness center, lobby and hall, reception and concierge, kids club, club lounge with play areas, conference rooms, storage facilities for each unit of real estate, video surveillance 24/7, 24/7, 24-hour security, family entertainment center, cinema, restaurants / cafes, aquarium and ballroom, wellness club / SPA
Residential complex FINANCE SEHIR
Residential complex FINANCE SEHIR
Istanbul, Turkey
from
€289,261
Area 93–190 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! FINANCE ŞEHIR is an elite residential complex located in the Asian part of Istanbul. The residential complex has a large green area of 280,000 sq.m. Designed for a comfortable stay with multifunctional infrastructure. Like a small town. The complex includes apartments with modern layouts: 2 + 1 studio and two bedrooms 93 sq.m. 4 + 1 studio and four bedrooms 190 sq.m. Each apartment has a balcony with views of the Bosphorus and green areas of the modern complex. In this residential complex you can feel the whole atmosphere of comfort and entertainment. An ideal project for permanent residence and investment. Complex infrastructure: - Open air cinema; - Green area for walking; - Playground; - Pool; - Pond; - Fitness room; - Mosque; - School; - Shopping center; - Terrace; - Turkish bath; - Offices; - Restaurants; - Cafe; - Metro station. Call or write, conduct a full consultation on the best facilities in Istanbul. We will provide full legal support.
