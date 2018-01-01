  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Exodus Panorama Residence Istanbul

Exodus Panorama Residence Istanbul

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€228,000
;
26
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The new residential complex of the Exodus line in the picturesque location of Istanbul The multi-story residential complex Exodus Panorama with a resort-type infrastructure will be built near the entire social infrastructure of the Kartal district. Convenient location of the project – proximity of the airport, hospital, metro, parks for recreation and picnic, lake, forests, yacht club and convenient road junction, allow you to enjoy life in the neighborhood with nature and not miss active city rhythm. The project presents apartments of various types and layouts: linear apartments 3 + 1, penthouses 2 + 1 and 4 + 1, loft apartment, three-story apartment 3 + 1 on the top floor. All rooms are of the correct rectangular shape, which allows the most ergonomically use of space. The complex offers owners a rich social infrastructure: an outdoor pool, a basketball and volleyball court, a children's playground, a green area, a gym, a SPA center, VIP Turkish hammam, cinema, restaurant / cafe, hobby room, art studio, meeting room, kids club, child care room, covered parking, video surveillance cameras, Wi-Fi in the territory, electric generator. The construction of the complex began in December 2022, the completion of the project — June 2025. Interest-free installments are available from the developer until the end of construction with an initial contribution of 25%.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Novyy proekt s bogatoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Payallar
Avanos, Turkey
from
€135,750
Residential complex Elite apartments in a new comfortable residence included in a state project, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€159,750
Residential complex Sovremennyy roskoshnyy kompleks v samom serdce goroda Kireniya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€161,048
Apartment building Istanbul Kagithane Apartment Complex
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€342,018
Residential complex Kompleks na etape stroitelstva - Verhnyaya Oba - Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€103,000
You are viewing
Exodus Panorama Residence Istanbul
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€228,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Alanya real estate in a peaceful neighborhood
Residential quarter Alanya real estate in a peaceful neighborhood
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€83,000
With an amazing exterior design, this real estate in Alanya is filled with architectonic features of nature and its green surroundings. These apartments with its beautiful terraces overlooking the swimming pool or green surroundings. Why Buy this Real Estate in Alanya?-In a good neighborhood -Rich residential features -A good investment opportunity   Modernly designed Real Estate located in Oba, AlanyaThis new-Built real estate is located in Oba, Alanya, one of the liveliest neighborhoods in Alanya. Oba offers great investment offers for real estate buyers. Oba is just 4 Km far from Alanya center and it's becoming the new center in Alanya with its shopping mall, nice boulevard, and social amenities. Alanya offers quality and peaceful life standards with its beautiful beaches, mountains and  city life New real estate in Alanya Turkey is just 1 km from the beach, close to the bus stop, local bazaar, football stadium, hospital, international school, restaurants, and cafes. Alanya real estate for sale 4 km to Alanya center, 40 km to Gazipaşa Airport and 130 Km to Antalya Airport   New real estate in Alanya with breathtaking views over the city in the sought after area of Alanya, with rich residential facilities like swimming pool, Gym, sauna, steam room Outdoor features of Alanya Real EstateIndoor swimming pooloutdoor swimming poolTurkish BathFitness centerPool BarPergolasSurveillance camerasGame roomMini-ClubCaretakerWi-fiChildren playgroundRelax room            Apartment Type and Features of New Real estate 1+1 and 2+1 apartments available in the residential complex.  in a One-bedroom apartment, the accommodation is distributed into the entrance hall, terrace with pool and garden views, one bedroom and one open plan living room with fully fitted kitchen, and shower.
Residential quarter 1207 Antalya Prestige
Residential quarter 1207 Antalya Prestige
Kirisciler, Turkey
from
€103,983
Area 48 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
LIVE A REAL LIFE! Is provided without interest installment for a period of 20 months! Initial installment 50%! House – is the factor that affects the quality of human life to the greatest extent. Discover Antalya, with its magnificent Mediterranean climate, natural beauties and historical heritage sites that will warm your heart in Project 1207 Antalya Prestige. You and your family will enjoy a quality, safe and prestigious life in 1207 Antalya Prestige, which takes into account the slightest needs. Project 1207 Antalya Prestige consists of a total built-up area of 165,000 m ² square meters on a land plot of 100,000 square meters. This is one of the largest projects in the city and the region. The project is planned as 1600 independent sections. Construction work will be carried out only on an area of 56,000 m ² on an area of 100,000 m ², and all other territories were equipped by the local administration as social zones, parks and landscape zones. This allowed us to implement an enhanced project with social zones and inhale some fresh air into a crowded urban life. The project is a large residential complex with an urban zone of transformation and arrangement, transferred to the disposal of the relevant local administration, and an investment zone, which will consist of 3 stages. In the investor area of the project includes an outdoor pool, an indoor gym, a fitness, a sauna, a steam room, a playground and many social areas. The first phase of the project will consist of 307 independent apartment sections, and it is planned to be submitted within 18 months from the date of receipt of the license. At the third stage, the project will consist of approximately 250 independent sections, and delivery is planned after 18 months from the date of receipt of the license. Project 1207 Antalya Prestige, a high-budget investment project, is preparing to open the doors of a completely new life in Antalya for you. SITUATION PLAN 1207 Antalya Prestige, which will be located in the area of Antalya Kep-ri, consists of 3 stages. The first stage of the project, consisting of blocks A, B1 and B2, accommodates 307 apartments. Apartments that take into account all needs are available in options 1 + 1, 2 + 1 and Loft. Project 1207 Antalya Prestige is conceived as something more than a residential complex, it is a residential development. The project has social zones aimed at satisfying all the needs of homeowners living in them; there is a sauna, Turkish bath, pool and walking areas ( treadmills ). In 1207, Antalya Prestige, in order to ensure your safety, there are security guards who are professionals in their field. The personnel of the residential complex, in order to implement and ensure your needs, are always with you. SELF-EASING PROJECT OF ANTALY 207 Antalya Prestige was designed not only as a house, but also as a lifestyle combining comfort and aesthetics with unique social spaces. In 1207 Antalya Prestige you will find a calm, safe house of high standard so that you can enjoy the city where you will feel a magnificent Mediterranean climate in your heart, in addition, this project is a unique investment opportunity in Antalya, gradually developing and occupying one of the attractive investment places. THIS IS NOT ONLY HOUSE, BUT AND PLACE IS IMPORTANT TO A NEW LIFE! RECEIVE CERTIFICATE OF SOCIAL ZONS You can enjoy Antalya, one of the most beautiful cities in the Mediterranean, without leaving home. On a warm summer morning in the 1207 Antalya Prestige residential complex, you can either take a walk in the fresh air or complete exercises in the gym, where you take into account all your wishes. You can have a good time in the outdoor pools to refresh yourself in hot weather. You can start peppy every day by removing daily fatigue in the sauna and hammam. You deserve a beautiful life that you dream of, and you can get everything you need without leaving your home, thanks to social zones in which everything is thought out to the smallest detail, and also get a benefit from communicating with your friends in vast social zones. For all questions, contact the specified contacts.
Residential complex New complex of townhouses with a fitness center close to a forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of townhouses with a fitness center close to a forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Sariyer, Turkey
from
€1,06M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer townhouses with gardens and garages for 2 cars. The residence features a fitness center and a sauna, yoga and pilates areas. Completion - December, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart home" system Elevator Location and nearby infrastructure Belgrade Forest - 5 minutes drive Istanbul Airport - 20 minutes drive
Realting.com
Go