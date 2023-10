Yesilkoey, Turkey

from €189,060

72 m² 1

Completion date: 2024

Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. Viamar Aster is a new project located in Aksu, in the fastest growing area of Antalya. It is built using first-class materials taking into account high quality standards. One of the fastest growing resort areas of Antalya — Aksu. The modern resort was created taking into account the preservation of the environmental safety of the area, where chic newfangled hotels coexist with ancient plantations of eucalyptus and pines. Infrastructure: - Playgrounds; - Garden; - Turkish bath; - Sauna; - Pools; - Shops; - Shopping center; - Fitness center; - Restaurants. Project location: - 4 km from Antalya Airport; - 5 km from the shopping center of Antalya; - 6 km from the AGORA shopping center; - 5 km from Lara sandy beach; - 500 meters from the bus station. Why is it profitable to work with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. - We will help with the move. - We will show the object in person in Turkey or online. - We will help with obtaining resident status. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!