  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Kompleks semeynoy koncepcii v novom rayone Antalii - Altyntash

Kompleks semeynoy koncepcii v novom rayone Antalii - Altyntash

Avanos, Turkey
from
€155,451
;
13
Leave a request
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The company Stay Property offers new apartments in the area of Altyntash - Antalya.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 2+1. Apartment area from 72 to 97 m2. Sea distance 6 km.Altyntash – is a rapidly developing and extremely promising microdistrict of Antalya, which is part of the popular Aksu district.One of the main advantages of the area is the convenience of the location: there is an airport nearby, the best beaches of Antalya and clean sea. A convenient transport interchange allows you to quickly get to any area of the city.To the airport of Antalya only 1.5 km. This neighborhood does not make the area noisy, as the planes fly not over it, but parallel to the border of the neighborhood. The distance to the sandy beaches of Lara and Kundu is 2.5 km. The Turkish name of Lara beach sounds like «Altynkum», which in translation means «gold sand». The clean sea and Lara beach is rightly assigned the Blue flag of quality, which makes it the most popular beach of Antalya among tourists: many private beach clubs have a fenced area and offer a range of services for an additional fee. Within a radius of 5-20 km from the area there are 120 best five-star hotels in Antalya, 10 of which are in the TOP-100 hotels in the world. As the micro-district is in the process of development, and the city municipality actively invests in its improvement, the residents of the area use the infrastructure of the neighbouring Lara and Muratpasha districts. The major shopping center of Terra City is located 7 km from Altyntash, Agora, Ikea and Metro - 6.5 km away, SEC Mall Of Antalya – in 4.5 km.In 20 km from the neighborhood is «The Land of Legends» – the largest theme park of entertainment in Turkey with its own restaurant, water park, and program of performances, who will not leave indifferent even an experienced tourist.Altyntash – is the only area close to the sea, within which large plots of land are not built. This makes it possible to create spacious, liquid and residential complexes with their own water parks, spa areas, restaurants, etc.Many projects of the district are developed by leading architects of Turkey. Therefore, within Altyntash are the most modern residential complexes with developed infrastructure and design.The basis for the design of apartment buildings is the use of advanced construction technologies, as well as the desire for maximum comfort. Favorable territorial location, the proximity of the best hotels in the world, chic sandy beaches and clean sea contributes to the growth of the cost of real estate in the neighborhood, and also makes it attractive for life, real estate in Altyntash is suitable for profitable investments, creating a source of passive income and year-round living. To clarify the details, write to us in chat, order a call or leave a request. We will be glad to help you!
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex White Sail Residence
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€60,000
Residential complex Prestigious residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and around-the-clock security, Kocaeli, Turkey
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€209,358
Apartment building Kartal Istanbul Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€117,481
Apartment building Basin Express Istanbul Hotel Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€335,660
Residential complex 5-Star The Ritz Carlton Prestigious Nisantasi
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€900,000
You are viewing
Kompleks semeynoy koncepcii v novom rayone Antalii - Altyntash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€155,451
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Sapphire Residence
Residential complex Sapphire Residence
Alanya, Turkey
from
€157,300
The year of construction 2024
Introducing the new large complex Sapphire Residence of 6 blocks in a fenced area with common areas, a swimming pool. This will be a large-scale project in the resort of Alanya in that part of the city where a large number of foreign families permanently reside. Both are considered one of the best sleeping areas. Here are the only, so far, Alanium shopping center ( and the new ), Metro hypermarket and Kochtash construction and management hypermarket, a large new hospital and many other institutions necessary for permanent residence in Turkey are being built. Here you will also find gardens, schools, colleges, education for children of any age will be available after applying for a residence permit for the purchase of an apartment. District Both is actively built in the direction of the mountains, and in this part of the region there is mainly modern development of the European type — indoor complexes with pools. A new city hall is also being built in this area.
Developer
Stay Property
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartamenty v Byuyuhasbahche s prekrasnym vidom
Residential complex Apartamenty v Byuyuhasbahche s prekrasnym vidom
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€298,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 3
The new Ultra-Rosky Residence Project in Buyuhasbahce, in one of the most elite areas of Alanya, away from the bustle of the city, opposite the magnificent castle and overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. This project, which will be built on a land plot with a total area of 800 square meters, consists of apartments of various thoughtful plans with a modern design. The apartments are suitable for family living, recreation, as well as a profitable investment in the future. It is worth noting the stepwise accessibility of the project to all the necessary social infrastructure facilities for a comfortable life. The project will consist of 15 apartments, such layouts as 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 Duplex in one block, with the « Smart Home » system. Construction began in July 2022, completion is expected in March 2023.
Agency
Elka Homes Real Estate & Construction
Leave a request
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Elka Homes Real Estate & Construction
Languages
English, Русский
Residential quarter one bedroom fully furnished apartment for rent with pool
Residential quarter one bedroom fully furnished apartment for rent with pool
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€900
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go