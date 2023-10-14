Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Nevsehir merkez

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Nevsehir merkez, Turkey

1 property total found
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Uchisar, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Uchisar, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 4
123
€407,000

Properties features in Nevsehir merkez, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir