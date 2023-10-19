Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Commercial
  4. Mut

Commercial real estate in Mut, Turkey

1 property total found
Commercial with double glazed windows, in city center, with parking in Mut, Turkey
Commercial with double glazed windows, in city center, with parking
Mut, Turkey
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 1
Free-purpose commercial real estate 2022 5.4 meters ceiling  The room is already clean, th…
€89,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir