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Terraced Villas for sale in Muratpasa, Turkey

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1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern villas with a private pool in the prestigious Güzelbağ, Muratpaşa district Elegant…
$743,164
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