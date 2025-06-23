Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Muratpasa
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garage

Townhouses with garage for sale in Muratpasa, Turkey

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Muratpasa, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 4
Completed in 2024, the building is located in Bahcelievler Neighborhood, one of the most est…
$135,806
Leave a request
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Muratpasa, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 3
The complex is located in Antalya / Kundu. It is 3.5km to the beach and 12km to Antalya City…
$146,770
Leave a request
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Muratpasa, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 3
The apartment is located in Antalya / Muratpasha Meydankavagi neighborhood. In terms of loca…
$85,509
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 4
The apartment is located in the very center of Antalya. The location is only 500mt from Old …
$135,814
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
The construction of the building, which consists of 3 floors in total, was completed in 2024…
$145,968
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go