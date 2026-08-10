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Pool Penthouses for sale in Muratpasa, Turkey

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4 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 9/10
For rent. For investment What you get: Penthouses within walking distance of Cleopatra Bea…
$488,427
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/5
For rent. For investment What you get: Penthouses in a low-rise complex near Cleopatra Bea…
$391,663
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 1
What you get: 2+1 duplex apartment with an area of 128 m2 is located on the 3rd floor. The l…
$212,388
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 9
What you get: You get an elite 2+1 penthouse in a prestigious complex in the heart of Alanya…
$553,434
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