Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Muratpasa, Turkey

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Sea front Penthouses for sale in Muratpasa, Turkey

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180 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 5
Ready-to-Move Apartments in a Complex with Social Amenities within Walking Distance of the B…
$541,404
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Turnkey Apartments in Alanya Mahmutlar in a Four-Block Complex with Full Amenities Mahmutlar…
$212,136
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Apartments for Sale 800 Meters from the Beach in Alanya Kestel Alanya, as one of the leading…
$374,938
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Real Estate for Sale in a Complex Like Five Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Demirtaş The Demirt…
$264,186
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Apartments in a Hotel Concept Project in Alanya Oba The stylish apartments are situa…
$302,314
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 4/4
Properties in a Complex with Social Amenities Near the Beach in Kestel Alanya With the urban…
$389,282
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
New Real Estate in a Central Location Near the Sea in Alanya Avsallar has become a frequentl…
$290,043
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Panoramic City and Sea View Apartments in a Single-Block Complex in Alanya Büyükhasbahçe Ala…
$626,183
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 12
Sea View Apartments in a Five-Star Hotel Concept Complex in Alanya Mahmutlar Mahmutlar is th…
$245,816
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 9
Brand New Sea View Real Estate Close to the Beach in Alanya Mahmutlar New real estate is loc…
$183,291
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
City and Nature View Apartments for Sale in Alanya Demirtaş in a Single Block Complex Demirt…
$226,764
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 271 m²
Sea-View Apartments Within a Single-Block Complex in Alanya Recognized as one of Alanya’s mo…
$1,03M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
City View Properties Near the Sea in Alanya Mahmutlar Mahmutlar is a famous area with its cl…
$207,795
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 11
Sea-View Flats with Smart Home Systems in Alanya The chic flats are situated in the Tosmur n…
$784,519
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 238 m²
Sea-Front Flats in a Hotel-Like Complex with Hollywood-Style Architecture in Alanya Kestel K…
$749,663
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Luxe Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Project with Shuttle Service in Payallar The apartments a…
$220,493
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Seafront Flats in a Social Complex in Alanya Mahmutlar Mahmutlar is known as the most popula…
$599,408
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Seaview Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Alanya Turkey The apartments are situated i…
$336,822
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Furnished Apartment 750 M from the Beach in Kestel, Alanya The apartment is located in the K…
$406,123
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 4/4
Sea View Flats with Amenities of Five Star Hotel in Alanya Kargıcak Kargıcak is one of the h…
$378,140
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Apartments in an Extensive Project Near the Sea in Alanya Demirtaş The flats are in a hotel …
$156,705
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Luxe Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Project with Shuttle Service in Payallar The apartments a…
$203,086
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Sea and City View Apartments for Sale in Kestel Alanya Kestel is one of Alanya's most sought…
$415,923
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Flats in a Peaceful Location in the Heart of Nature in Oba, Alanya The flats are loc…
$382,217
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 6
Flats in a Premium Complex with Chic Designs in Alanya Kargıcak Alanya is one of the most id…
$392,718
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Chic Apartments with a Heated Swimming Pool in Alanya Alanya is a popular holiday destinatio…
$894,707
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 4
Investment Apartments with Castle and Sea Views in Alanya Alanya is one of the most importan…
$921,539
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Sea View Apartments in a Complex 800 M from the Sea in Alanya Avsallar Avsallar, one of Alan…
$237,533
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Ready-to-Move Flats within Walking Distance of Amenities in Alanya Kestel Kestel is a well-e…
$223,199
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Apartments in Alanya Mahmutlar in a Complex 500 m to Sea with Activities The Mahmutlar distr…
$179,059
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