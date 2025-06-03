Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Muratpasa
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Garage

Penthouses with garage for sale in Muratpasa, Turkey

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 2
The apartment is within walking distance to Terracity Shopping Mall, the sea and all social …
$211,713
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go