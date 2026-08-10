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Pool Houses for sale in Muratpasa, Turkey

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villas
133
townhouses
21
duplexes
45
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11 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Floor 1/2
For citizenship For investment What you get: 3+1 villas in a quiet, prestigious area of Be…
$691,170
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/5
For rent. What you get: Design complex 350 m from Cleopatra Beach. Area / beach: Cleopatra…
$408,942
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 512 m²
Floor 1/3
For citizenship For rent. For investment What you get: A new project of two premium villa…
$2,88M
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TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 462 m²
Floor 1/13
For citizenship For rent. For investment What you get: Premium-class villas with panorami…
$968,790
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 298 m²
Floor 1/5
For rent. For investment What you get: Premium class villas in Alanya with panoramic views…
$1,74M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 680 m²
Floor 1/3
For rent. What you get: Luxury villa 5+2 in the Bektash area with stunning sea views and a …
$1,81M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 336 m²
Floor 1/6
What you get: Premium villas in the project with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea. A…
$3,46M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 434 m²
Floor 1/3
For rent. For investment What you get: Villas 4+1 with panoramic views in the mountains of…
$2,20M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 298 m²
Floor 1/7
What you get: Ready-made luxury villa 3+1 in the Tepe area. On construction: The construct…
$3,74M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern villas with a private pool in the prestigious Güzelbağ, Muratpaşa district Elegant…
$743,164
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 455 m²
Floor 5/5
For citizenship For rent For investment What you get: A villa in a unique project in the …
$1,15M
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