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Mountain View Houses for Sale in Muratpasa, Turkey

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villas
133
townhouses
21
duplexes
45
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49 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Muratpasa, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Villas for Sale with Private Pool and Garden Within the Complex in Alanya Turkey Alanya stan…
$953,056
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Floor 1/2
For citizenship For investment What you get: 3+1 villas in a quiet, prestigious area of Be…
$691,170
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 555 m²
Detached Villas with Comfortable Living Spaces in Bektaş Alanya The villas are located in th…
$2,03M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 12
Special Design Apartments Close to the Sea in Alanya Alanya is a developed region in terms o…
$608,515
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 4
The complex, completed in 2025 in Antalya Center, consists of two blocks. It is located just…
$150,063
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Townhouse 1 bedroom in Muratpasa, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 4
The complex, completed in 2025 in Antalya Center, consists of two blocks. It is located just…
$116,178
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with Private Pool and Sea Views in Alanya Luxuriously designed detached villas are lo…
$782,813
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2 bedroom house in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom house
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Stylish Design Villas Intertwined the Nature in Alanya Tepe Detached villas are in Tepe, on…
$513,185
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Townhouse 1 bedroom in Muratpasa, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex, built in Antalya / Kundu in 2025, was constructed by one of Antalya's leading c…
$156,128
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
The house is located in the heart of Antalya City Center, Işıklar Street. The location is 40…
$425,272
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 430 m²
City and Sea View Villas with Smart Home Technology in Alanya Antalya The Tepe region of Ala…
$2,08M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 434 m²
Number of floors 4
Detached Villas with Castle View in a Natural Environment in Bektaş Alanya The stylish villa…
$2,96M
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3 bedroom house in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
City and Sea View Houses in Alanya Oba The houses are located in Alanya Oba, a peaceful area…
$689,182
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 512 m²
Floor 1/3
For citizenship For rent. For investment What you get: A new project of two premium villa…
$2,88M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villas with Luxury Design and Amenities in Alanya Yeşilöz Alanya is one of the lead…
$1,30M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 215 m²
Sea-View Houses for Sale Within a Complex in Tepe, Alanya These houses are located in Tepe, …
$954,726
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Villas for Sale with Private Pool and Garden Within the Complex in Alanya Turkey Alanya stan…
$906,848
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3 bedroom house in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Stylish Design Villas Intertwined the Nature in Alanya Tepe Detached villas are in Tepe, on…
$655,737
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 297 m²
Number of floors 2
City and Sea View Villa with Smart Home Technology in Alanya Alanya is one of Antalya’s most…
$3,73M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 272 m²
Detached Villa with Sea, City, and Mountain Views Surrounded by Nature in Alanya Kargıcak Ka…
$1,39M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Custom-Designed Villa with City, Castle, and Sea Views in Alanya Alanya is one of t…
$1,67M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 462 m²
Floor 1/13
For citizenship For rent. For investment What you get: Premium-class villas with panorami…
$968,790
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 298 m²
Floor 1/5
For rent. For investment What you get: Premium class villas in Alanya with panoramic views…
$1,74M
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4 bedroom house in Muratpasa, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Floor 1
Elegant Design Sea View Villas in Alanya İncekum Elegant villas are in the developing areas …
$705,346
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Villas for Sale with Private Pool and Garden Within the Complex in Alanya Turkey Alanya stan…
$1,13M
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3 bedroom house in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Villas for Sale with Private Pool and Garden Within the Complex in Alanya Turkey Alanya stan…
$750,893
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 9
Area 350 m²
City and Sea View Triplex Villa with Luxurious Amenities in Alanya The Tepe region in Alanya…
$1,77M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
Custom Villa with Natural Stone Materials in Alanya Avsallar This special villa is located i…
$2,27M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
City and Sea View Apartments in Alanya Antalya within the Complex The Tepe region, one of th…
$551,007
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 677 m²
Number of floors 3
Special Design Villas with Private Heated Pool and Garden in Alanya Villas for sale are loca…
$1,16M
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