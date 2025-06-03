Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Muratpasa
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Golf-course

Houses near golf course for sale in Muratpasa, Turkey

villas
66
townhouses
10
duplexes
26
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 2 rooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3
For Antalya fans, we offer a unique project with a full infrastructure, which is a rarity fo…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go