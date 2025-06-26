Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Muratpasa
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Muratpasa, Turkey

villas
59
townhouses
16
duplexes
25
House Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
House in Muratpasa, Turkey
House
Muratpasa, Turkey
Area 456 m²
Project Overview: * The project features an exclusive villa offering luxurious amenities an…
$1,22M
Leave a request
House in Muratpasa, Turkey
House
Muratpasa, Turkey
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 394 m²
We present you a deluxe class project in the center of bright and warm Alanya. On a certain …
$1,51M
Leave a request
House in Muratpasa, Turkey
House
Muratpasa, Turkey
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
DiNEK / ALANYA * 4 BED ROOM * 1 LIVING ROOM * AMERICAN KITCHEN * 350 sqm VILLA * 3013 sqm L…
$2,09M
Leave a request
House in Muratpasa, Turkey
House
Muratpasa, Turkey
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Historical house in Alanya Castle area. Sea view amazing villa for sale. Do not miss this ma…
$2,21M
Leave a request
House in Muratpasa, Turkey
House
Muratpasa, Turkey
Bathrooms count 4
Area 674 m²
Explore our prestigious project offering breathtaking sea and nature vistas, where the sound…
$1,34M
Leave a request
House in Muratpasa, Turkey
House
Muratpasa, Turkey
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
TEPE / ALANYA ● 7 BED ROOM ● 2 LIVING ROOM ● 700 sqm VILLA ● 1180 sqm LAND AREA ● 5 BAT…
$1,80M
Leave a request
House in Muratpasa, Turkey
House
Muratpasa, Turkey
Area 275 m²
Welcome to this exquisite two-story residence featuring a stunning 4+1 American kitchen desi…
$755,643
Leave a request
House in Muratpasa, Turkey
House
Muratpasa, Turkey
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Located in the prestigious Tepe region of Alanya, this magnificent villa offers luxurious li…
$1,05M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go