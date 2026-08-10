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Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Muratpasa, Turkey

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4 properties total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 12
Special Design Apartments Close to the Sea in Alanya Alanya is a developed region in terms o…
$608,515
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
City and Sea View Apartments in Alanya Antalya within the Complex The Tepe region, one of th…
$551,007
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 5
Chic Apartments for Sale in a Social Compound with Amenities in Alanya Oba The apartments ar…
$295,878
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 11/12
5-Bedroom Duplex Apartment with Sea and Park View in Lara Antalya This elegant apartment is …
$743,377
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