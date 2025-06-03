Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Muratpasa
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Muratpasa, Turkey

penthouses
187
multi-level apartments
3
1 BHK
177
2 BHK
265
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 8
New premium residence with swimming pools and a spa area near a beach, Antalya, Turkey We o…
$182,258
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 9
Residential complex in the popular tourist center of Alanya, 1 km from the sea, Turkey The …
$202,855
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 5
Residential complex near the chain stores in a quiet area, Antalya, Turkey Residential comp…
$171,647
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness room, Antalya, Turkey We offer apartments …
$320,733
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence near Antalya Airport managed by a global hotel chain, Altintas, Turkey The reside…
$380,797
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with swimming pools and a pnoramic view near a beach, Antalya, Turkey We offe…
$174,248
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments in complex with developed infrastructure, 900 m from the sea, Demirtas, Turkey T…
$235,104
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence with swimming pools and an underground garage at 900 meters from the …
$356,817
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with swimming pools, a garden and a cinema, Antalya, Turkey The residence fea…
$221,102
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 6
New guarded residence with a swimming pool and an underground garage near a beach, Antalya, …
$145,382
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/12
ID AN 24204Apartments 2 + 1 in Kepez, Antalya in complex with installments and the possibili…
$140,489
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go