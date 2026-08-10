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Pool Apartments for sale in Muratpasa, Turkey

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penthouses
305
multi-level apartments
3
1 BHK
534
2 BHK
656
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64 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 5
$156,665
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
What you get: An apartment with a 1+1 layout, with a total area of ​​60 m² (gross), is locat…
$172,483
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2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 8
What you get: modern apartment 2+1 with an area of 110 m2 gross, located on the 8th floor, s…
$286,352
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3 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 5/8
What you get: Spacious new apartment 3+1 on the 5th floor Completely finished "turnkey" hous…
$692,407
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/9
For citizenship Video object For rent. For investment What you get: New residential comp…
$269,556
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/4
For citizenship For rent. For investment What you get: Apartments in an investment projec…
$459,628
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2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/4
For rent. For investment What you get: New investment project with apartments in the cente…
$208,738
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/9
For the Crown of Army, you will recall: apartment -free for the complex, closely withclopate…
$230,390
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 9/10
For rent. For investment What you get: Penthouses within walking distance of Cleopatra Bea…
$488,427
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
What you get: Cozy furnished apartment with a functional layout, high location of the floor,…
$116,890
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 4
What you get: a bright modern 1+1 apartment with an area of 55 m2, located on the second flo…
$175,194
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
What you get: Cozy apartment planning 1 + 1 with a total area of 65 m2, located on the secon…
$103,841
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2
What you get: New bright 1+1 apartment in a modern residential complex located in the heart …
$144,320
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/5
For citizenship For rent. For investment What you get: Apartments in a new project in the…
$220,826
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/5
For rent. For investment What you get: Apartments and penthouses within walking distance t…
$284,532
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/5
What you get: Apartments on the first coastline in the center of Alanya. On construction: C…
$414,702
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3 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
Floor 1
What you get: Spacious linear apartment with three bedrooms and a large living room in one o…
$540,744
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/5
For rent. For investment What you get: Penthouses in a low-rise complex near Cleopatra Bea…
$391,663
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/9
For citizenship For rent. For investment What you get: Luxury apartments in the center of…
$313,709
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3
$168,892
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/6
For rent. For investment What you get: Investment project in the center of Alanya, 50 mete…
$242,367
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1 room apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/5
For citizenship For rent. For investment What you get: Apartments in a new complex in the…
$271,860
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2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/12
For rent. For investment What you get: Apartments near the sea in the center of Alanya. …
$224,630
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
$190,309
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1
$186,616
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/7
For the degree of prison investigations, you will recover: apartment -worship -winged -wrapp…
$273,012
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/6
For rent. For investment What you get: Apartments in a new complex in the hills of Alanya.…
$214,606
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 1
What you get: 2+1 duplex apartment with an area of 128 m2 is located on the 3rd floor. The l…
$212,388
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1
What you get: Spacious 1+1 apartment with an area of 53 m2 with a thoughtful layout: a separ…
$152,608
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/12
What you get: Cozy apartment 1 + 1 with a developed luxury infrastructure in the BestHome 41…
$189,890
Leave a request
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