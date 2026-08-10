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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Muratpasa, Turkey

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penthouses
305
multi-level apartments
3
1 BHK
534
2 BHK
656
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317 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Mountain and City View Apartments in a Stylish 2-Block Complex with Rich Amenities in Alanya…
$137,223
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Turnkey Apartments in Alanya Mahmutlar in a Four-Block Complex with Full Amenities Mahmutlar…
$212,136
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Comfortable and High-Quality Apartments with Sea View in Alanya Payallar Payallar, one of th…
$118,786
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Real Estate for Sale in a Complex Like Five Star Hotel Concept in Alanya Demirtaş The Demirt…
$264,186
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3 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Spacious Sea-View Properties in a Full Amenity Complex in Alanya Oba Oba, one of the most be…
$432,619
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
New Real Estate in a Central Location Near the Sea in Alanya Avsallar has become a frequentl…
$290,043
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Panoramic City and Sea View Apartments in a Single-Block Complex in Alanya Büyükhasbahçe Ala…
$626,183
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 12
Sea View Apartments in a Five-Star Hotel Concept Complex in Alanya Mahmutlar Mahmutlar is th…
$245,816
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3 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 7
Five Star Hotel Concept Apartments within Complex in Alanya The luxury project is located in…
$458,821
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Sea- and Mountain-View Apartments in an Extensive Complex in Alanya Mahmutlar The apartments…
$110,234
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2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 9
Sea View Flats in a Complex with Rich Social Facilities in Alanya Demirtaş Demirtaş is a res…
$169,516
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
City and Nature View Apartments for Sale in Alanya Demirtaş in a Single Block Complex Demirt…
$226,764
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Apartments in a Project Near the Sea in the Center of Alanya Alanya is one of the most popul…
$403,984
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2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Stylish Apartments in a Central Location in Alanya Mahmutlar Mahmutlar is an elite and speci…
$205,511
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 11
Sea-View Flats with Smart Home Systems in Alanya The chic flats are situated in the Tosmur n…
$784,519
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2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments in a Social and Hotel-Like Complex in Oba Alanya The sea and mountain-view apartm…
$333,405
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Luxe Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Project with Shuttle Service in Payallar The apartments a…
$220,493
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Seafront Flats in a Social Complex in Alanya Mahmutlar Mahmutlar is known as the most popula…
$599,408
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Seaview Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Complex in Alanya Turkey The apartments are situated i…
$336,822
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 4/4
Sea View Flats with Amenities of Five Star Hotel in Alanya Kargıcak Kargıcak is one of the h…
$378,140
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Apartments in an Extensive Project Near the Sea in Alanya Demirtaş The flats are in a hotel …
$156,705
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Stylish Properties in a Hotel-Concept Project Near the Sea in Alanya Center Elegant properti…
$237,075
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/10
Chic Apartments in an Exclusive Complex in Alanya Avsallar Luxurious apartments are situated…
$182,004
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Luxe Apartments in a Hotel-Concept Project with Shuttle Service in Payallar The apartments a…
$203,086
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
City and Sea-View Apartments for Sale in a Complex in İskele, Alanya The apartments are loca…
$180,064
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 11
Real Estate within Walking Distance to the Sea and Amenities in Mahmutlar Alanya Stylish rea…
$128,726
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/4
For citizenship For rent. For investment What you get: Apartments in an investment projec…
$459,628
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2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 4
Flats with Sea and Castle View in a Complex with Pool For Sale in Alanya Oba Flats for sale …
$327,217
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2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 9
Sea View Flats in a Complex with Rich Social Facilities in Alanya Demirtaş Demirtaş is a res…
$205,509
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Flats in a Peaceful Location in the Heart of Nature in Oba, Alanya The flats are loc…
$382,217
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