Apartments with garden for sale in Muratpasa, Turkey

12 properties total found
4 room apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
4 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 4
The residential complex in the area of Altyntash, Antalya and consists of three 8-storey blo…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/8
Spacious apartment 3+1 near Park DudenFor sale an updated and fully ready-to-live apartment …
$276,474
1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/4
ID AN 24799Secondary apartment 1 + 1 in Gebizli, Muratpasha in a complex with a swimming poo…
$70,513
1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with a swimming pool and a fitness room, Antalya, Turkey We offer apartments …
$320,733
2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence near Antalya Airport managed by a global hotel chain, Altintas, Turkey The reside…
$380,797
3 room apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 4
We present to your attention an apartment in the new building of the premium class in the Al…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence with swimming pools and an underground garage at 900 meters from the …
$356,817
1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 3
ID AN 26239Apartments from developer 1+1, 2+1, 3+1 in Muratpasha, Antalya near the historic …
$74,281
2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with swimming pools, a garden and a cinema, Antalya, Turkey The residence fea…
$221,102
1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/3
The ideal option for those who dream about life by the sea! The apartment is small, but onl…
$550
1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/12
ID AN 24204Apartments 2 + 1 in Kepez, Antalya in complex with installments and the possibili…
$140,489
2 room apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
A new project of a residential complex in the Altyntash area. The complex has all the necess…
Price on request
