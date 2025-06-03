Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Muratpasa, Turkey

21 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 7
The apartment is located in Antalya Lara. Built in 2010, the apartment is located on the gro…
$140,382
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Floor 4/4
The apartment is located in Lara/Shirinyali, Antalya's most prestigious location. It is with…
$293,527
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/5
RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX PAYALLAR, ALANYA, ANTALYA - Türkiye Our Residence project is lo…
$121,693
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/3
The apartment is located in the very center of Antalya. Located only 900M from the sea and t…
$161,623
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/7
Description of the project anntalia, the AKSU - Altyntash site: 12.669 m2 building zon…
$280,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 3/4
The apartment is located on the 3rd floor of a 4-storey building. Due to its location, it is…
$324,890
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/5
RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX PAYALLAR, ALANYA, ANTALYA - Türkiye Our Residence project is locat…
$99,567
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/5
RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX PAYALLAR, ALANYA, ANTALYA - Türkiye Our Residence project is loc…
$116,162
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2
This prestigious complex, built in Lara, one of the most elite areas of Antalya, will be com…
$284,668
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 2
The building consists of a single block and is located in Muratpaşa/Dutlubahçe neighborhood.…
$114,439
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 5/6
The apartment is located in Lara/Yeşilbahçe, which is considered one of the most elite distr…
$325,084
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/11
New project – This is, of course, a pearl among existing projects. The design the crescent…
$205,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 2
The apartment is within walking distance to Terracity Shopping Mall, the sea and all social …
$211,713
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 4/5
Our apartment is duplex contains 3 bedrooms and hall 2 bathrooms  full furnished  With…
$220,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/5
Our Residence project is located on 1426 square meters in Payallar, a beautiful place in Ala…
$110,630
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 7/9
The interior of the apartment has been completely renovated, including most electrical and w…
$343,322
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 5
The complex was built in 2015 on a plot of 9.135m2 by one of the most qualified construction…
$343,318
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/5
RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX PAYALLAR, ALANYA, ANTALYA - Türkiye Our Residence project is loc…
$127,225
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/5
RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX PAYALLAR, ALANYA, ANTALYA - Türkiye Our Residence project is loc…
$132,756
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3
The project was built in 2016 on a 20.618m2 plot with 8 blocks and a total of 128 apartments…
$390,524
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/5
RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX PAYALLAR, ALANYA, ANTALYA - Türkiye Our Residence project is loca…
$127,225
Leave a request
