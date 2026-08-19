Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Mudanya, Turkey

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Sea front Duplexes for sale in Mudanya, Turkey

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6 properties total found
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 344 m²
Floor 5/6
Sea View Apartments in Mudanya, Bursa, in a Complex with a Parking Lot The apartments in the…
$458,666
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Floor 4/4
Duplex Apartment in a Complex with Pool in Bursa The apartment is located in Mudanya, one of…
$354,423
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 305 m²
Floor 5/6
Apartments Close to the Sea in a Complex with Indoor and Outdoor Pools in Bursa The luxury a…
$458,666
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 5/5
Sea View Duplex Apartment for Sale in a Complex with Parking in Mudanya Bursa This apartment…
$302,302
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Floor 4/5
Apartments in a Prestigious Complex with a Swimming Pool in Bursa Mudanya Mudanya is the mos…
$333,575
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Floor 5/6
Apartments Close to the Sea in a Complex with Indoor and Outdoor Pools in Bursa The luxury a…
$333,575
Leave a request
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