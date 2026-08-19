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Sea view Apartments for Sale in Mudanya, Turkey

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2 BHK
6
3 BHK
4
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12 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Mudanya, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor 4/6
Sea View Apartments in Mudanya, Bursa, in a Complex with a Parking Lot The apartments in the…
$375,272
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2 bedroom apartment in Mudanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 1/4
Sea View Apartments with Swimming Pool in Güzelyalı, Mudanya, Bursa These apartments in Burg…
$145,939
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2 bedroom apartment in Mudanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea View Apartments with Indoor Parking in Mudanya The 2-bedroom apartments are located in G…
$166,788
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
3 bedroom apartment in Mudanya, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Floor 2/4
Sea View Apartments with Swimming Pool in Güzelyalı, Mudanya, Bursa These apartments in Burg…
$172,579
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3 bedroom apartment in Mudanya, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Floor 1/6
Apartments Close to the Sea in a Complex with Indoor and Outdoor Pools in Bursa The luxury a…
$229,333
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2 bedroom apartment in Mudanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 2/4
2-bedroom Apartment with Sea View in Prime 360 in Mudanya Bursa Burgaz in Güzelyalı, one of…
$166,788
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Mudanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/4
1 and 2-Bedroom Apartments for Sale with Sea View in Mudanya Bursa These apartments are loca…
$79,340
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2 bedroom apartment in Mudanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 3/4
1 and 2-Bedroom Apartments for Sale with Sea View in Mudanya Bursa These apartments are loca…
$137,831
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3 bedroom apartment in Mudanya, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartments in a Prestigious Complex with a Swimming Pool in Bursa Mudanya Mudanya is the mos…
$271,030
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2 bedroom apartment in Mudanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/6
Sea View Apartments in Mudanya, Bursa, in a Complex with a Parking Lot The apartments in the…
$208,484
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2 bedroom apartment in Mudanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/6
Apartments Close to the Sea in a Complex with Indoor and Outdoor Pools in Bursa The luxury a…
$160,996
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3 bedroom apartment in Mudanya, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 2/6
Sea View Apartments in Mudanya, Bursa, in a Complex with a Parking Lot The apartments in the…
$250,181
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