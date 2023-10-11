Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Mudanya, Turkey

3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mudanya, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/6
Apartments Intertwined with Nature Close to All Amenities in Bursa, Mudanya Quality architec…
€142,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with with repair in Mudanya, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with with repair
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/4
Garden Floor Apartment with Partial Sea View in Mudanya Bursa. The ready-to-move apartment r…
€134,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mudanya, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 2/5
Well-Located Flats with Communal Swimming Pool in Bursa Mudanya. The flats are located in th…
€148,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mudanya, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Floor 2/3
Well-Lit Sea and Nature View Apartments in Mudanya, Bursa. The newly built apartments are lo…
€211,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mudanya, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/3
Well-Lit Sea and Nature View Apartments in Mudanya, Bursa. The newly built apartments are lo…
€175,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mudanya, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 2/5
Sea and Forest View Flats Close to the Coast in Bursa. The flats in Mudanya are located in a…
€202,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mudanya, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/5
Sea and Forest View Flats Close to the Coast in Bursa. The flats in Mudanya are located in a…
€182,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mudanya, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/5
Well-Located Flats with Communal Swimming Pool in Bursa Mudanya. The flats are located in th…
€98,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Mudanya, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/5
Sea View Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Bursa. Chic apartments are located in a peaceful…
€192,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Mudanya, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/5
Sea View Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Bursa. Chic apartments are located in a peaceful…
€165,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Mudanya, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/5
Sea View Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Bursa. Chic apartments are located in a peaceful…
€106,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mudanya, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/4
Sea and Mountain View Luxury Flats in Mudanya, Bursa. Luxury flats are located in a serene a…
€228,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mudanya, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/6
3-Bedroom Sea View Apartment in Bursa Mudanya. The luxury apartment is in a complex with pri…
€136,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mudanya, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/8
Launch Priced Apartments in Bursa with Sea Views. Apartments in Bursa for sale have a centra…
€437,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mudanya, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/8
Launch Priced Apartments in Bursa with Sea Views. Apartments in Bursa for sale have a centra…
€209,000
