Seaview Apartments for Sale in Mimarsinan Mahallesi, Turkey

4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 362 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Complex Close to Sea in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The apartments are situated in …
€468,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Complex Close to Sea in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The apartments are situated in …
€298,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Complex Close to Sea in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The apartments are situated in …
€236,000

