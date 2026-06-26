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Monthly rent of seaview flats and apartments in Milas, Turkey

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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Milas, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
Duplex Apartment with Private Garden for Rent in Horizon Sky Milas This 2-bedroom duplex apa…
$925
per month
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