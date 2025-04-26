Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Milas
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Milas, Turkey

villas
41
House Delete
Clear all
24 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 520 m²
Floor 9/12
For citizenshipFor rentFor investmentWhat you get:Luxury villa with infrastructure in Alanya…
$1,28M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 648 m²
Floor 1/2
For arandydlya investments, you will recall: Villupremiclassical Basketsinovgravyononargydzh…
$2,72M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/5
For arandydlya investments, you will recall: Villa4+1Premiclassical Basianomipanomipanomipan…
$834,570
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 387 m²
Floor 1/3
For citizenshipFor rentFor investmentWhat you get:Luxury 4+1 villas with a pool and a sea vi…
$1,07M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 248 m²
Floor 1/3
For the Crown of District Auddlya investments, you will recover: New Projectpremialvilovaniy…
$929,155
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/3
For rentFor investmentWhat you get:Villas 3+1 and 4+2 with sea and mountain views in the Kar…
$452,894
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 515 m²
Floor 1/3
What you get: A unique designer villa 5 + 1 in the eco-district of Kargicak. District\beach:…
$2,45M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 425 m²
Floor 1/3
For citizenship What do you get: a villa with a panoramic view of the sea and Alania On c…
$1,66M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Floor 1/5
For citizenshipFor rentFor investmentWhat you get:4+1 villas in the elite area of ​​Kargicak…
$1,01M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 800 m²
Floor 1/3
For citizenshipFor rentFor investmentWhat you get:A new project of villas in a complex with …
$1,11M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 297 m²
Floor 1/9
For arandydlya investments, you will recall: villas4+1VGORYONIONARAGYAKAKA. ORSTROADICATION:…
$612,018
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 704 m²
Floor 1/11
What do you recall: Dvevilles3+1i1+1 -Tikhortichorekarghyaksvidamor. Rayon \ Beach: Villaran…
$1,32M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
What you get:Premium villas at the construction stage, 600 meters from the beach in the Karg…
$1,00M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 238 m²
Floor 1/2
For the Crown of Hands of Economics, you will recall: villas4+1i4+2Premiclassical Basket -Zh…
$1,39M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor 1/3
For the degree of demonstration investments, you will recall: villas3+1i4+1Premiclassical Ba…
$778,932
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/2
For citizenshipFor rentFor investmentWhat you get:Villas with panoramic views in the mountai…
$834,570
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/9
What do you get: a spacious 3+1 villa with an amazing view of the mountains in the Karghydzh…
$550,816
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 502 m²
Floor 1/3
For the Crown of Hands of Arenidlya, you will recall: Villaclac -Piss -Udino -Udinite -Equal…
$1,95M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
Floor 1/3
For the Crown of Distillery -Auddlya Investigations, you will recover: Villav -built -buildi…
$945,846
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Floor 1/3
For the Crown of Hands of Arenadlya Investigations, you will recover: Villupremiumlassaspano…
$1,14M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 463 m²
Floor 1/5
For citizenshipFor rentFor investmentWhat you get:Luxury villas suitable for citizenship in …
$1,02M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Savran, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Savran, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Why Choose This Project? For Investors: Turkish Citizenship Opportunity through …
$550,209
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sun and sands
Languages
English, Türkçe
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 344 m²
Floor 1/2
For the Crown of Hands of Economics, you will recall: villas4+1 Classalyuksbasinomipanomipan…
$973,665
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 1 bedroom
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 3/7
For citizenshipFor rentFor investmentWhat you get:Premium residential complex in Kargicak, A…
$244,807
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go