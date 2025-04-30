Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Mezitli
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garden

Villas with garden for sale in Mezitli, Turkey

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 rooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Floor 2
The new project of a modern residential complex, consisting of two-storey individual villas …
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go