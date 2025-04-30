Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Mezitli
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Mezitli, Turkey

duplexes
7
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 2 rooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 4
2 apartments located in a single-block 8-story residential complex on 3 and 7 floors, respec…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go